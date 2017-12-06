Kylie Jenner Pregnant: Reality Star To Finally Reveal Baby Bump In Family’s Christmas Card?

Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy has been a hot topic ever since the news broke that she is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. But unlike her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, the Life Of Kylie star chose to keep her baby updates as private as possible. However, a new report revealed that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan might finally show off her baby bump in their family’s extravagant Christmas card.

The 20-year-old TV personality’s mom, Kris Jenner, is not only known for her expensive taste, but for being a successful businesswoman as well. Whatever she touches usually turns into gold and her ideas have definitely added to their extremely high net worth.

Most people believe that Kris Jenner will milk Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, which is why they have not revealed anything about the Kylie Lip Kit mogul’s status yet. As if that’s not enough suspense, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have started posting pictures from their Christmas card photo shoot and announced that they will soon reveal “the big one.”

So what is “the big one”? Many believe that this particular snap will finally reveal Kylie Jenner’s baby bump. Since the social media princess is allegedly not the only one pregnant in the family, the said photo might also show Khloe Kardashian’s growing belly.

New YouTube Video is Live on the Kylie Cosmetics channel & on my app! Watch me and @khloekardashian try on all her @kyliecosmetics collaborations ????#KokoKollection A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Kylie Jenner’s current status has certainly kept everyone guessing. One minute it appears that she’s definitely pregnant, the next minute she’s not.

The Kylie Lip Kit mogul is known for sharing almost everything on social media. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star suddenly paused from posting new sexy photos after multiple reports revealed that she might be pregnant and opted to share a series of old snaps instead.

Kylie Jenner used to post photos of herself daily on social media, but her account is not as active as before anymore. Although she still uploads snaps once in a while, they are mostly business-related or pictures of her from the chest up, strategically hiding her stomach area.

But if the recent claims should be believed, then the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s Christmas card will answer all the questions and the real status of Kylie Jenner will finally be confirmed before the year ends.