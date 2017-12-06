Is Jenelle Evans Pregnant With Her Fourth Child? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Sports Potential Baby Bump In New Photos

Jenelle Evans already has her hands full with three of her own children and the two children of her husband, David Eason, but according to a new rumor, she may be currently pregnant.

On the heels of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 finale, which aired last month on MTV, fans have grown convinced that Jenelle Evans, who married David Eason in September, is pregnant and showing off a baby bump in recent photos.

On December 5, Radar Online shared the reality star’s latest images, revealing that she appears to be sporting a round belly in the photos. Although the outlet revealed that Jenelle Evans had denied a pregnancy in October, they also noted that fans have been spotting potential baby bumps in photos since September.

If Jenelle Evans was pregnant, it wouldn’t be the first time she denied being with child. In fact, it would be the third. As fans may recall, Evans denied being pregnant just weeks before admitting she was expecting her second child, son Kaiser, and when she was pregnant with her third child, daughter Ensley, she did the exact same thing.

In August of last year, after denying she was pregnant weeks prior, Jenelle Evans debuted her large baby bump on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and also confirmed her pregnancy with baby bump photos on her Instagram page.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in 2015 and became pregnant with their first child months later. Then, in September of this year, after preparing for the event during Teen Mom 2 Season 8, they tied the knot in a backyard ceremony at their North Carolina home surrounded by family members and friends.

As fans may have noticed, none of Jenelle Evans’ co-stars were in attendance during the event and she opted against inviting her mother, Barbara Evans, to the wedding.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Chelsea Houska, are currently in production for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. A premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced.

Jenelle Evans will also soon star in The Ex Files.