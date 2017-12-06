Who Got Voted Off ‘The Voice’ 2017 Tonight? ‘The Voice’ Top 10 Results

It was a big night for the Top 10 on The Voice 2017, as the artists faced a double elimination on The Voice Season 13. The Voice Top 10 lost two artists tonight, and the instant save was used, but who got voted off The Voice 2017 tonight? Find out The Voice results from tonight below in our The Voice 2017 spoilers.

Last night on The Voice Season 13, the Top 10 artists were all about things that inspired them. As Entertainment Weekly stated, this week’s performances showed viewers that there are some clear frontrunners in the group. With that being said, there are some artists that stand out as weaker singers among the group. That might be seen tonight, as two of the artists will be eliminated.

To kick things off tonight, Portugal. The Man took the stage to perform their hit song “Feel It Still.” From there, viewers got to watch as the coaches all sat down with their teams. They talked about what inspired them while starting out in the business, as that was the theme for the week.

NBC brought back a former champion, Season 4 winner Danielle Bradbery, who came back to perform her new single “Worth It.” It is always nice seeing familiar faces on that stage.

As far as the performances from last night went, all 10 of the artists cracked the Top 100 on the iTunes charts. Carson Daly also said that four of the artists made it into the Top 10 on the iTunes charts.

After all was said and done on The Voice Season 13 tonight, these are the seven artists that were voted through by America.

Brooke Simpson – Team Miley

Addison Agen – Team Adam

Keisha Renee – Team Blake

Noah Mac – Team Jennifer

Chloe Kohanski – Team Blake

Adam Cunningham – Team Adam

Red Marlow – Team Blake

The three artists that sang for the instant save tonight were Shi’Ann Jones and Davon Fleming from Team Jennifer and Ashland Craft from Team Miley. America then had five minutes to vote for their favorite on Twitter. The tweets were counted and the winner of the instant save on The Voice was Davon Fleming, which meant that Shi’Ann Jones and Ashland Craft were eliminated tonight.