Kylie Jenner Weight Gain: Christmas Food Cravings Has ‘KUWTK’ Star Ditching Her Pregnancy Diet

Kylie Jenner is having the hardest time staying on the right path with so much food in every direction she stares, it has been reported.

The 20-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child, can’t contain the number of calories she consumes on a daily basis, particularly because it’s Christmas time and anywhere she goes, she happens to find something that looks too good not to eat.

Kylie Jenner is craving so much food now that she’s reportedly six months pregnant, Hollywood Life reveals.

Her decision to hide away from the public is said to be over the supposed fact that she’s been eating more than usual and the evident weight gain she has experienced is something Kylie Jenner feels rather uncomfortable with.

She’s making the most out of the experience, nonetheless, and since she’s already going to keep a low profile while pregnant, it seems as if Kylie Jenner will just enjoy the remainder of the time she has left before the baby is due before she thinks about losing any weight.

It’s said that going over to Kris Jenner’s home is the worst decision Kylie Jenner makes because she’s constantly presented with nothing but junk food, ranging from fatty meals, brownies, cakes, candy — which are all things that the reality star simply can’t resist right now.

A source goes on to say that Kylie Jenner, though she wants to continue indigent in bad food, will at least make the effort in trying to stay on a healthy path by having her personal chef cook up better options than the sugary, fatty food she has been eating for the past couple of weeks.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

As far as her actual pregnancy announcement is concerned, Kylie Jenner has yet to make it known that she’s expecting.

The socialite has opted not to say a word since the story broke back in September.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Sources stress that Kylie Jenner is definitely pregnant and that one of the main reasons she has remained out of the spotlight is simply down to the weight she has added over the past couple of weeks — she’s not used to being a heavier figure.