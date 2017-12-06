Chester Bennington’s Autopsy Report Reveals Trace Of Alcohol And Ecstasy In His System Despite Earlier Reports

Chester Bennington’s autopsy report has finally been released, giving further details about his tragic and unexpected death earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Bennington’s autopsy and toxicology results showed a trace of alcohol and ecstasy in his system at the time of his death.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that Chester’s blood tested “presumptive positive” for MDMA (ecstasy). The Linkin Park vocalist was also believed to consume alcohol before committing suicide based on the test results.

This is in contrary to earlier reports that there were no obvious signs of drug or alcohol use at the time of his death while conducting a search at his house in Palos Verdes Estate.

According to the webloid, authorities found a bottle of Zolpidem — a prescription for generic Ambien — on Bennington’s dresser. Apparently, there was one pill broken in half with the other half reportedly missing.

Aside from the pills, police discovered a glass of Corona, which was less than half full. They also found an empty bottle of Stella Artois.

Also seen in Chester’s bedroom was a journal with a handwritten biography but not dated. However, authorities failed to find any suicide note.

The webloid also noted that there were pieces of fingernails found underneath Bennington’s iPhone and on a table in his bedroom. The singer’s wife, Talinda Bentley, reportedly told the authorities that it was a habit the singer used to do when he was feeling anxious.

Talinda also revealed that Chester had a history of depression and suicide attempts in the past. She added that the Linkin Park frontman was in an outpatient treatment program and has been prescribed with anti-depressants. However, Bennington reportedly stopped taking them for over a year.

Chester Bennington has always been vocal about his drug and alcohol addiction. Previously, he openly admitted that he was once a “full-blown, raging alcoholic.”

After marrying his second wife Talinda in 2005, the Linkin Park vocalist went to rehab to work on his struggles with drugs and alcohol. He also credited his bandmates for helping him defeat his own demons at that time.

In July, Chester Bennington was laid to rest in a private funeral. Over 200 friends and family members witnessed the service, which they described as something “beautiful.”

Linkin Park also endorsed over 300 tributes for the late singer in different parts of the world, including Los Angeles, Vancouver, Paris, Copenhagen, Japan, and more.