MMA Rumors: Max Holloway Offered To Fight Conor McGregor At ‘155,’ UFC Planning Another Champ Vs. Champ Match?

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway continues to prove himself as the new king of the division after beating Jose Aldo for the second time. After UFC 218, “Blessed” traded shots with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor on social media, hinting their possible rematch in a Champ vs Champ clash.

The feud between UFC champions Max Holloway and Conor McGregor started in 2013. Holloway faced “The Notorious” at UFC Fight Night 26 where he lost via unanimous decision. Since then, “Blessed” has been working hard to improve his ranking and be given the chance to fight for the title.

McGregor’s failure to defend the featherweight title gave Holloway the opportunity to become a champion. He beat Anthony Pettis in the interim UFC featherweight championship and defeated Jose Aldo in the title unification bout. When he signed a new contract with the UFC, Holloway revealed that he’s offered a rematch with Conor McGregor at 155.

“(UFC) asked me about the Conor fight at 155 when I was signing my new contract like I told you guys, but I heard he was trying to fight Paulie Malignaggi in MMA. … I don’t know what else you want me to say. He holds his head high over that win, I would never. Look at what I did. I fought someone who people consider and who I consider the greatest of all time. I gave him his straight rematch. I didn’t care. If you want to be the best you’ve got the beat the best, and the best is ‘Blessed,’ baby,” Holloway said, via MMA Fighting.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway willing to have a rematch with Conor McGregor. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

On Sunday, Conor McGregor was caught taunting Max Holloway on Twitter with a picture of the featherweight champ after their fight in 2013. Holloway fired back with a poster featuring him and McGregor, saying “Retired fighters love the past.” “Blessed” insisted that he’s no longer the type of fighter McGregor defeated four years ago. Holloway said that he’s very willing to have a rematch with Conor McGregor.

So far, McGregor is expected to face interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for the title unification bout. After losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match, “The Notorious” vowed to return to the UFC and make his first title defense. However, McGregor won’t be fighting until early 2018 after being involved in an incident at a Bellator event.

With their previous performances, either Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson will undeniably be a worthy opponent for Conor McGregor. Knowing McGregor, he will surely choose an opponent that can help him generate more money. Since becoming a UFC champion, “The Notorious” has never defended a title and prioritized money fights. Aside from Holloway and Ferguson, boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya have expressed their interest in fighting McGregor.