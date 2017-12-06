Kevin Hart Cheating Curfew: Wife’s Ultimatum In Order For Actor To Win Her Back After Affair Claims

Kevin Hart is under a curfew that prevents him from getting much alone time away from his wife Eniko Parrish, it has been alleged.

According to Radar Online, the comedian, who made headlines over the summer for reportedly cheating on his wife with multiple women, has agreed to several rules that the beauty has placed on her marriage with Kevin Hart.

Kevin is said to have agreed with the idea that Eniko gets to track him wherever he’s at — she wants to know his location at all times, even if it’s on a business meeting or at a friend’s home; she believes that she has a right to know what’s going on.

This seems to make sense since Kevin Hart was also believed to have been on a work trip in Las Vegas when he allegedly hooked up with the women that ended up coming forward weeks after the incident took place.

Parrish is just being extra cautious this time around because she knows that if Kevin Hart steps out and does her dirty again, she will leave him for good, regardless of what the situation is.

Winning Eniko back was a task itself, reports claimed. Kevin Hart had plenty of convincing to do in order to make his wife see that he was determined to become a better man and that his actions were wrong and unfair on the supposed love of his life.

Kevin Hart has not put up a fight with Eniko regarding the rules she has for the comedian.

A source tells Radar Online that the fun nights out with his friends are over — he can’t be the old Kevin that he was famously known for. Hart knows that Eniko is watching him at all times and there’s no way that he would take the risk of losing his woman.

Currently, the source says that Kevin Hart checks in with his wife every two hours on his current whereabouts. She doesn’t care if it’s just a mile away, Eniko still wants to know what Kevin is up to and will demand accurate location details.

Kevin Hart is said to be complying with the rules rather well so far.