There is no denying that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are among the most talked about stars in Hollywood today. As a matter of fact, rumors are rife that the couple had already tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony. Now, recent reports claim that the Paranoia star is willing to sacrifice things for his fiancée.

Hollywood Life reports that Liam Hemsworth joined Miley Cyrus in The Voice last week. One of the Tennessee-born star’s artists in the popular American television series told the publication that she saw the 27-year-old Aussie actor on the set. However, Ashland Craft said that she and Brooke Simpson did not talk to him as he was trying to hide from the public.

“He was trying to hide from people. It was during the show. He was trying to make sure no one saw him.”

Ashland Craft also stated she finds it “cute” that Liam Hemsworth had made an effort to show his support to his fiancée. The Voice contestant even gushed over Miley Cyrus and The Hunger Games star for being “so real.” The news outlet then claimed that the actor decided to “stay hidden in the shadows” to make sure that Miley has the spotlight.

This week, Ashland Craft and Brooke Simpson took the center stage with their very own renditions of Joan Jett’s I Hate Myself for Loving You and Amazing Grace, respectively, on The Voice Top 10. Miley Cyrus said she loves seeing Ashland bring a new flavor to the country music. The fiancée of Liam Hemsworth also said, during the most recent episode, that she knows Brooke is not going anywhere after getting a standing ovation for her hair-raising performance.

Miley Cyrus slams 'rude' pregnancy rumours after 'baby bump' Instagram https://t.co/tqHkXAt1MA — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) November 25, 2017

Meanwhile, InStyle previously shared that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus continue to fuel wedding rumors. Many fans have been speculating that the couple is now married after they were spotted wearing their supposed wedding bands last month. The Voice coach and her fiancé were also sighted having matching rings during their visit to the Tybee Island in October.

Liam Hemsworth Supports Miley Cyrus At 'The Voice' But Makes Sure She Has The Spotlight – Hollywood Life https://t.co/ORNViniFqu — Miley Cyrus Plaza (@MileyCyrusPlaza) December 5, 2017

While these wedding reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that the pair has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, avid followers of The Last Song stars should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus!