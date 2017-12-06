Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Spending Fortune On Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins Amid ‘KUWTK’ Feud

Caitlyn Jenner has no problem splashing tens of thousands of dollars on rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, it’s been reported.

Though the former Olympic champion has not confirmed the report herself, Radar Online claims that Caitlyn Jenner has been seeing the 21-year-old for quite some time now, having branded the relationship as nothing more than a good friendship in the past.

Radar would beg to differ, stressing that these so-called friends have been inseparable since they first got to know one another a few months back.

Caitlyn Jenner has been flying Sophia out on lavish vacations to Mexico, and she’s said to have become a regular at the 68-year-old’s Malibu mansion where she’s been residing for the past couple of years.

And it doesn’t end there because from what the publication says, Caitlyn Jenner has been extremely happy to spend a fortune on gifts, spa trips, lavish dinner meals, and everything else that Sophia’s heart desires.

Caitlyn has been running around telling pals that Hutchins can have whatever she wants as long as it makes her happy, the outlet continued.

An insider went on to gush, saying that Sophia doesn’t present herself as someone who’s after Caitlyn Jenner’s money, but she’s certainly giving the impression that she doesn’t want to pay for anything herself.

What’s worse is that the two do not seem to be on the same page either. Caitlyn Jenner is hopeful that she will find herself in a committed relationship through this while Sophia’s reasons for spending time with the former athlete seem to be the complete opposite.

Last stop on the European tour- Dublin. #myluckycharm Lesley ☘️ A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:14am PST

At 21, Hutchins just seems to like the companion of an older person, especially one that’s taking her all around the world.

News of Caitlyn’s romance with Sophia comes just weeks after reports claimed that the former TV personality has been shunned by her Kardashian family members for some of the comments she had made in her book, The Secrets of My Life.

A successful European tour talking about the issues. Me and Bertha back in the mountains for our morning hike. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Jenner, who has firmly said she will never apologize for what was written, currently stands no chance of reconciling with the likes of Kim and Khloe Kardashian anytime soon.