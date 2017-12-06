Adam Lind Arrested: Find Out Why The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Was Thrown Behind Bars

Adam Lind was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly violating a no-contact order filed by his ex-fiancee Stasia Huber several weeks ago.

According to a new report, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member, who shares an 8-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Chelsea Houska and a 4-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur, was thrown behind bars for a “violation of conditional bond no contact in domestic arrest.”

Radar Online was first to share news of Adam Lind’s arrest and revealed that the former reality star was held on no bond at a South Dakota jail in the moments after he was taken into custody. The outlet also revealed that the father of two had previously been scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, December 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Officer Andress confirmed the news to Radar Online on December 5.

Adam Lind was first arrested early last month due to an incident between him and Stasia Huber and a short time later, she filed a request for a protection order against him. In her documents, as reported by Radar Online, Huber alleged that Adam Lind had abused her after taking drugs, drinking, and using steroids. As she explained, Lind allegedly broke her arm and smashed her phone.

Adam Lind has had a rough year. Following his split from Stasia Huber months ago, the former reality star reportedly tested positive for meth during a drug test that was given as part of his ongoing custody battle with Halbur. At the time, court documents claimed Lind had a “substantial” amount of meth in his system just one day before he was scheduled to visit with 4-year-old Paislee.

Chelsea Houska and Taylor Halbur haven’t been speaking publicly about the daughters’ father but Adam Lind’s behavior may certainly have an impact on his ongoing custody battles with the two women.

In recent months, Adam Lind has been fairly silent on social media. So, when it comes to his personal life and the time he spends with his daughters, it is hard to say how involved he is with Aubree Houska and Paislee Halbur.

The Teen Mom 2 cast is currently in production for the upcoming season of the show.