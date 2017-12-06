Tiny Harris Closer To T.I. After Bodyguard’s Death: Couple Support Each Other After Divorce, Cheating Scandal

Tiny Harris is beyond relieved that she has T.I.’s shoulders to cry on following the death of their security guard, Big Rio.

From what’s been gathered, Tiny Harris has known Rio for several years — he’s more or less became part of the Harris family over time, so once the singer learned about his sudden death, she was shocked to the core.

While it’s unclear what the cause of death was at this current time, it was enough to leave Tiny Harris stunned — so much that T.I. has been the only person that can console her.

It’s incredibly hard for the 42-year-old right now since she’s on tour with Xscape, traveling from city to city to see their thousands of fans, and while Tiny Harris is fully committed to delivering the best shows possible, she’s definitely struggling through it all.

Times like these make Tiny realize just how glad she is to have T.I. still in her life, because as fans would already know, Harris had initially planned to divorce the rapper in December 2016 following claims he had cheated on her on multiple occasions.

The twosome ended up going their separate ways for half a year before realizing that they still wanted to be with one another — the love they had for each other never really went away, but T.I. definitely had to prove himself if he wanted Tiny Harris back.

From how things have turned out, it would seem as if T.I. has done a good job so far, and now that he’s fully supporting his wife as she mourns the death of Big Rio, Tiny seems to be appreciating the gesture more than her husband would even know.

We lost one of my favorite security guards last night. He was definitely more like family to me! Used to look forward to going home to talk to @jusbigrio The house want be the same without him!! We will truly miss Big Rio!! ???????????????????? #AnotherAngelToWatchOverOurFamily A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

An insider tells Hollywood Life that T.I. has not been able to be with Tiny at all times since she’s been on tour, but he’s been calling her whenever he can and he’s making sure that Harris has everything she needs.

Tiny Harris’ last comments when asked about how her reconciled marriage with T.I. has turned out was that the two were taking things one step at a time.

While Tiny has paid tribute to Rio on her Instagram, T.I. has since liked the photo.