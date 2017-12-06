John Mayer Hospitalized: Singer Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy Surgery

John Mayer has been hospitalized after undergoing an emergency appendectomy surgery on Tuesday.

The singer was reportedly rushed to a local New Orleans hospital after falling sick on his current tour with the Grateful Dead. An official statement was released by the band via social media, letting fans in on exactly what was going on with Mayer and making a crucial announcement about that night’s concert.

“Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” the tweet revealed.

Along with sharing the news that John Mayer was hospitalized because he had to have his appendix removed suddenly, the Grateful Dead also let fans know that the concert would be rescheduled for a later date. The band also gave fans the option to receive a full refund, if they did not wish to attend the rescheduled concert.

The Dead & Company tour only has two more shows scheduled on this leg of the tour, one on Thursday, December 7 in Orlando and one on Friday, December 8 in Sunrise. Although it is unlikely that Mayer will be able to play at the remaining shows, as of now both concerts are slated to go on as planned. The tour will resume in February for the next leg, which will kick off in Mexico.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Mayer is expected to make a full recovery after having his appendix removed suddenly. It is unclear just how long the singer will be recuperating. However, it generally is a couple of weeks before a person can do any heavy lifting or serious moving around after an appendectomy. His recovery time depends on whether his surgery was routine or his appendix burst.

Therefore, it could be a while before he is back to performing on stage. He is slated to perform some solo concerts later this month. Fans will have to wait for him to resume his social media presence before getting any answers to the fate of those concerts.

Get well soon Johnny!???????????? https://t.co/rY5CEmNOg7 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 5, 2017

Once the news had broken that John Mayer was hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy, social media was flooded with well wished for the singer. Fans, as well as his celebrity pals, took to Twitter to express not only their love for him but also for a speedy recovery.

Get well soon John!