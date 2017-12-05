Jamie Foxx Refusing To Confirm Katie Holmes Romance Causing Couple To Breakup?

Jamie Foxx has made it clear that he doesn’t plan on admitting he’s in a rumored relationship with Katie Holmes, according to a new report.

The couple is alleged to have been dating for several years now, and in September, it was the first time fans had actually gotten a glimpse of the duo holding hands together at a beach in Malibu.

Since then, however, Jamie Foxx and Katie have gone back into hiding, and though the actress supported her rumored beau at an event on Monday, they both strategically decided not to walk the red carpet together.

Celebrity Insider is now reporting that there are several factors as to why Jamie Foxx and Katie are so private about their supposed relationship.

Firstly, Tom Cruise is still very much in the picture, and the last thing that Jamie and Katie want to do is give the impression that the Django Unchained actor is the reason why Tom’s marriage fell apart.

One shouldn’t forget that it was just weeks after Katie’s divorce that she allegedly became closer to Jamie, who had previously worked with Tom Cruise on set before.

Secondly, Jamie Foxx is under the impression that as soon as he comes forward and admits he’s in a relationship with Katie, it would open the doors for people to scrutinize their romance, and seeing how they’ve done well so far, it would shatter what they’ve built to this date.

#mysexylook #yellaparrot #jetluxlife #backonmyfunnyshit #beatshazam A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:17am PST

Insiders tell the publication that Jamie wants to remain private about the relationship for as long as possible — regardless of whether people have seen them out in Malibu together, so long as nobody actually confirmed the romance, he’s cool with that.

The intrusion of photographers and the media making up fabricated lies upon going public would have a huge effect on their relationship, especially when Tom Cruise’s name is involved, which neither of them wants for one another.

New York State of mind… #priverevaux launch was a success!!! Make sure u check out our store 120 W. 42st thank u to @obj and @nickiminaj for falling threw and shining your light…. A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:24am PST

It seems that if it’s working for Jamie Foxx and Holmes to be private about their relationship, they will continue to keep it like this for as long as it makes sense for the two of them.