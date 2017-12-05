Matt Lauer Heartbroken As Wife, Children Suffer In Sexual Abuse Scandal — Have They Shunned Him?

Matt Lauer is embarrassed for his wife and children, who evidently have to suffer over his alleged sexual abuse actions, as first noted by an NBC colleague.

According to Hollywood Life, the former news anchor can’t get over the shame he has put upon his wife, Annette Roque, and their three children, Romy, Thijs, and Jack — all who happen to be young teenagers.

It’s believed that Roque and the kids have since flown out to Europe in order to avoid the scandal from getting anywhere near them, through the act of photographers showing up at their homes, but even that hasn’t helped the trauma it has caused upon the family.

Matt Lauer doesn’t know what to do in order to make things right, particularly since stories regarding sexual assault and abuse continue to make their way onto the internet, with fans wondering how many women were actually victimized by the 59-year-old.

It goes without saying that Matt’s entire life has suffered from the sexual abuse scandal, which has since seen him lose his $25 million-a-year job, and now his family seems to have shunned him from their lives too, recent rumors claim.

In a perfect world, Matt Lauer is remaining hopeful that he can work things out with the mother of his three children; he’s extremely apologetic and thinks that through his actions, he hopes to be forgiven.

It’s more so with his teenage children that Matt should be worried about, Hollywood Life goes on to stress, mentioning that his kids had already disliked the fact that their father was in the limelight all the time.

Happy Monday from @klgandhoda! #todayshow (photo via @photonate) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:43am PST

To now know that their father has allegedly mistreated several of his work colleagues on top of that is something that the three children will have a very hard time accepting — not even apology can make things right for the family at this given time.

How Matt Lauer plans to revive his career and win back his family has yet to be determined, but from how things are currently looking, he’ll have to make a tremendous change to convince anyone about his plan to become a new man.

Good morning from #Studio1A! #todayshow (photo via @photonate) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:41am PST

NBC says they will continue to cooperate with the victims who have since come forward regarding Matt’s alleged sexual assault.