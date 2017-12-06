Megyn Kelly Slammed By Authors Of Pro-Trump Book After They Bail On Her Show

The hits keep coming for Megyn Kelly who was enticed away from Fox News by NBC, who thought she was the answer to boosting NBC’s morning ratings. The ratings, coupled with the headlines over the last few months, offer evidence that Kelly wasn’t the draw that NBC expected. After what Kelly endured today, it was suggested that her ratings are even too low to compete with a radio station.

Megyn Kelly was put in an embarrassing spot on Tuesday morning when the authors of the book Let Trump Be Trump ditched her NBC morning show and headed over to a radio show instead. The man Trump fired as his campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and David Bossie, who is described by the Washington Post as “another top aide” to Trump, co-authored the book. Just the title alone suggests the co-authors are in allegiance with Trump, writes CNBC in their review.

Kelly catapulted to national stardom after her very heated bantering with Donald Trump that started during the first Republican debate that Fox News hosted with Kelly as a moderator. Kelly was accused of treating Trump differently than the rest of the Republican candidates. She repeated some rather vile things that Trump reportedly had said in the past and then asked the then-presidential candidate to speak to those accusations, according to CBS News.

CBS News calls that question that Megyn Kelly laid out for Trump to answer “the question that changed her life forever.” Before the debate, only Fox News viewers knew who Megyn Kelly was. This incident made her a household name. The question asked by Kelly that started the entire Trump-Kelly feud was,

“You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals.’ Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?”

This left Trump ripping, even reprimanding her right there on the stage, telling Kelly, “I’ve been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be, based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn’t do that to you.” This made Kelly a big fish in the big media pond beyond Fox News, but that fame seemed to wane and many wondered if her bout of mega-popularity was contingent on her bantering with Trump.

The banter slowly went away, Megyn Kelly showed up at Trump Tower for a sit-down with candidate Trump, and things eventually became cordial. Kelly was courted by many media outlets as her Fox News contract was up, which happened to occur on the heels of her Trump-feud-fueled fame. She went to NBC, but today from what her show’s ratings at NBC suggest, she couldn’t draw the high number of viewers.

Lewandowski and Bossie were interviewed by Sirus XM’s Steve Bannon and Alex Marlow and they told the hosts that they ditched Megyn Kelly’s show today to appear on Breitbart News Daily instead, according to Breitbart. Marlow kicked right in with giving them kudos for a “brilliant P.R. move” of getting booked on Megyn Kelly’s show and then canceling it. Marlow said that it’s “all over the Internet now.”

According to The Buzz, Lewandowski piped up, “We’d rather be with you guys! Plus your ratings are ten times higher than hers, don’t worry.” Lewandowski continued saying, “We got double-booked, and we’re here instead. That’s life sometimes.” Lewandowski took a few jabs at Kelly during their explanation as to why they bailed on her and went over to Breitbart. He said, “Megyn Kelly is getting the lowest ratings in more than a decade for the Today show, okay?”

He added, “Seven people are watching it right now, and you got 20 million listeners over here. I’ll take my chances with Let Trump Be Trump right here, baby.”

During this Breitbart interview, CNBC‘s thoughts on this book being pro-Trump became evident with the four men, three of whom are Trump’s friends and past White House staff, talking about the book possibly flipping Trump-haters. Bossie said that he “loved” Lewandowski’s idea of buying the book for anyone who doesn’t like the president. He said they will read the “inside story.” Bossie described how Trump is portrayed in the book.

“It is a great story of the man’s rise to the presidency, and you’re going to love the read.”

Bannon did say that the media strategy the two co-authors are demonstrating “was perfectly consistent with the ‘very cocky tone’ of Let Trump Be Trump, and, indeed, with the tone of the campaign which Bossie and Lewandowsky chronicled,” writes Breitbart. Megyn Kelly hasn’t commented on the co-authors bailing her show as of yet.