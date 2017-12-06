‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For 2018: One Happy Couple Not Meant To Be, Shocking Fan-Favorite Split

Days of Our Lives spoilers for 2018 tease that a lot of exciting and shocking events will happen in Salem. Besides Louise Sorel and Tyler Christopher making a grand entrance, there will be situations with the existing characters. This includes one happy couple that is not meant to last.

According to SoapCentral, the new year will bring new problems. As some couples are celebrating new beginnings and continuing romances, there won’t be a happy ending for one romance. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that one duo that seems to have it all are not meant to have a happily ever after. With so many fan-favorites, which relationship could be destroyed?

Head writer Ron Carlivati hinted months ago that most of the veteran couples would stay together. Those that have had problems would find themselves being brought back together again. So, fans shouldn’t worry about John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall), Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), or Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). There is a good chance that these veteran characters will stay together.

Fans have already seen Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) split up. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal they will get back together. Even so, some viewers don’t think “Rope” will last. It is possible that Hope will eventually find out about Rafe and Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) night of passion. When Hope discovers the truth, she could leave Rafe for good.

There is also the chance that Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) revenge has to do with Theo. Earlier this week, she accused Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) of cheating on her comatose boyfriend with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). Even though Tripp was just comforting Claire, Ciara is determined to make the aspiring singer pay. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that when Theo wakes up, Ciara will have plenty to tell him that could destroy his relationship with Claire.

Another couple that could be in danger is Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Recently, they got into a fight over JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). Some speculate that their days as a couple are numbered.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that around Christmas, JJ will try to take his own life. It is also hinted that Gabi is a big part of that scene. In fact, Banus is submitting that reel for the Emmy awards. Some fans believe that next year, JJ and Gabi could end up getting back together. If this happens, then that means JJ and Lani (Sal Stowers) won’t be reconciling anytime soon.

Fans will just have to keep watching Days of Our Lives to find out which happy couple will go their separate ways.