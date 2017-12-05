Beth Chapman Shows Support For Donald Trump, Immediately Flooded With Hate On Twitter

It’s not unusual for a celebrity to express their disdain for President Donald Trump. It’s a majority of what entertainers have been using their social media platforms for this past year, but once in a while a celebrity will step forward in defense of the President. Beth Chapman did just that today when she tweeted out to her followers to buy a book that highlights the pros of Trump’s presidency.

The new book, Let Trump Be Trump, was released today and is already a bestseller on Amazon. Written by Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey R. Lewandowski, and political activist David N. Bossie, LTBT delivers eyewitness accounts behind the Trump campaign and his days in office.

In her tweet, Beth voiced her stance on Trump, saying “@realDonaldTrump changed America for the better.”

She also claimed readers of the book would find out how he is doing just that and disregarded the mainstream media. The 50-year-old then tweeted out a landing page for the book where followers could purchase it.

Unsurprisingly enough, Beth encountered some hate in the tweet’s comment section. Around 75 percent of the commenters promised to unfollow the reality star and expressed their disappointment in her. A select few fans supported Beth and her views and stuck up for her right to her own opinion.

No matter what the mainstream media says, @realDonaldTrump changed America for the better. Find out how from the two men behind the scenes @CLewandowski_ and @David_Bossie in their new book #LetTrumpBeTrump pic.twitter.com/FgWsXOKsWx — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) December 5, 2017

User @Marcat814 blasted Beth almost immediately, “Unbelievable that a woman of substance would have that view. I have always been one of your biggest fan [sic]. But now now [sic]. How can you support such a monster? Appalling, Beth.”

Beth has not responded to any of her Twitter haters just yet, but when supporting Trump openly, those kind of responses are to be expected.

This isn’t the first time Beth expressed her political views on social media. On Saturday, she tweeted a Townhall article alleging how much the FBI has lied to the American people.

For a little over a week, Beth’s social media pages have been flooded with love and support from fans as she and husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, announced she was cancer-free. Earlier this year, Radar Online reported Beth had been diagnosed with stage two throat cancer, but the couple announced the good news of her recovery last week on an A&E special, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

Beth retweeted dozens of supportive tweets regarding her health, but now she is receiving the complete opposite reaction from many fans.