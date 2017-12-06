‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 7: Lily Panics Over Sam, Jack Points Out John Isn’t Her Real Dad!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 7, reveal Cane (Daniel Goddard) will spend time bonding with his son, now that the newborn is finally doing better. Cane will be proud of his son and he cannot wait to show him off to Lily (Christel Khalil). He will suggest that Lily should hold him since she was the one that saved his life by donating blood for him after his surgery.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Lily will hesitate, but she will give in to Cane’s demands. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily’s emotions get the best of her. Lily can see herself getting attached to Sam and she isn’t ready for that just yet.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily isn’t ready to reunite with Cane. She begins to wonder if she gave him the wrong idea. She knows that it isn’t fair to Cane or Sam to lead them on and decides to make it clear that she doesn’t want to get back together.

Lily will rush out of the room, leaving Cane shocked that she left so suddenly. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will show up more than ready to cuddle with Sam.

Happy 30th birthday to my TV Wifey & partner in crime! May all your dreams come true! ❤️ #LaneArmy #Lane10 #yr pic.twitter.com/2YAHyb7lbx — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) November 30, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will ask Scott (Daniel Hall) a few difficult questions about how he feels about her. Abby will point out that she isn’t sure how he feels about her. One minute they are arguing, and the next, they are on the verge of a kiss.

Abby will want Scott to clear up and reveal his real feelings for her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott may admit they have some chemistry between them, but he loves Sharon (Sharon Case). He will probably say that he has no intention of ending his relationship with her to explore his feelings for Abby.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack (Peter Bergman) will get into an argument with Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Jack suggests Jabot make a bold move and Ashley disagrees with him. That’s when Jack points out that John (Jerry Douglas) was his father, not hers. Jack suggests her opinion does not matter and, if he wanted to, he could push her out of Jabot.

Ashley won’t allow Jack to push her out of Jabot and she becomes more determined than ever to stay on as the company’s CEO. It looks like a heated Abbott battle is brewing. It sure could get ugly between them fast!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.