Oh, Scheana, Scheana, Scheana, the Vanderpump Rules rumor mill was moving along just fine without you announcing that you are sure you can get Robert Valletta to marry you!

There is a line from a movie that says “desperation is a stinky perfume,” and last night, nearly everyone on Vanderpump Rules was telling Scheana to slow down and loosen her grip on now ex-boyfriend Robert Valletta, but she didn’t listen, talking marriage and babies with someone who had not even committed to a relationship. But today in the press, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana doubled down, saying that even though she and Rob Valletta are only friends with benefits, she believes that she can get him to marry her, though he is still reluctant to be on Vanderpump Rules.

Last night, fans of Vanderpump Rules reacted on social media saying that they are amazed that Scheana has learned nothing from her doomed marriage to Michael Shay which seemed to fizzle out in less than a year. Others said that Scheana just wants to be married and she’s not too picky as to whom. Over and over, Scheana is being called “needy” and “desperate” while others wonder why Scheana keeps throwing birthday parties on such a grand scale. On the show, even Lisa Vanderpump said she thought Scheana was in too much of a rush to marry again.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana, who is also known as Scheana Marie, Scheana Jancan, and Scheana Shay, allegedly spent more time planning her wedding than she did her marriage according to some Vanderpump Rules cast members, sweeping her husband’s drug problem under the rug. Many of Shay’s friends on Vanderpump Rules thought it was Scheana who made everything worse with pressure to get married.

“He was kind of in a funk and I was worried he would go back to some of his old ways. I had said something to Ariana because she already knew what we had went through last year — then it became this kind of whole thing where that was the center focus around him and it was never my intention.”

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana stresses that she’s disappointed that fans of the show are saying “such mean things” on social media about her and her former relationship with Robert Valletta, but she seems to have made things worse today, telling PageSix that she still thinks Valletta will marry her despite the fact that he broke things off with her, and she says they are currently “friends with benefits,” which launched a whole new round of posts on Twitter.

Valletta might have broken things off with Scheana in October, but she says she’s still planning their family, and some Vanderpump Rules fans are calling her delusional.

“We have every intention of getting married one day and having a family, but we just don’t know when that day will be. I’m like, that’s going to be one hell of a story to tell the grandkids, grandma and grandpa couldn’t get it together for 13 years, but now they’ve been married for 50.”

Scheana says that she and Valletta try to see each other when he is in town, as he is currently living in San Francisco. But the Vanderpump Rules star would rather tell the world about her ideas for a honeymoon.

“We know we’re going to honeymoon in Bora Bora, we joke about it all the time. I know that there’s no one else that I would consider marrying again and same for him. I’m like, ‘You know we’re going to end up alone right?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I know I’ve accepted that.'”

But Vanderpump Rules fans on Twitter are finding it hard to understand why Scheana can’t read the room and just slow down.

“ # PumpRules @ scheana just say she’s waiting for her divorce papers so she can get remarried?? Slow down Speedy!”

Fans of Vanderpump Rules are wondering why Scheana wouldn’t just take some time to herself after the mess with Shay.