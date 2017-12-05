Sydney Loofe Found Dead: Cause Of Death Unclear For Woman Who Disappaeared After Tinder Date

Sydney Loofe disappeared after leaving for a Tinder date more than two weeks ago, and this week authorities in Nebraska said the have found the body of the missing woman.

Police have not yet given a cause of death for Loofe, or noted if they believe she was a victim of foul play.

Loofe had last been seen on November 15 near her home in Wilber, Nebraska. The 24-year-old was going on a second date with a woman she had met on the dating app, the New York Daily News reported, but never returned home afterward. The last anyone heard from Loofe was a message she left on Snapchat, a picture with the caption, “ready for my date.”

In the days that followed, Sydney Loofe’s disappearance made headlines locally and eventually became a national story, with many people sharing information on the missing woman on social media. Her family also maintained a Facebook page to give updates in the search for Loofe, and late on Monday posted a grim notice that authorities had found her body.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all…May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney,” family members wrote on the Finding Sydney Loofe page (via the New York Daily News).

Police have named 23-year-old Bailey Boswell a person of interest in Loofe’s disappearance along with her roommate, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail. Boswell had confirmed that she was going on a date with Sydney Loofe, Omaha.com reported.

As the New York Daily News added, Boswell and Trail had posted a “bizarre” video to the Finding Sydney Loofe Facebook page claiming they tried to contact police but did not receive a reply. Boswell also claimed that she had dropped off Loofe at a friend’s house after their date, and never heard from the young woman again.

Before Sydney Loofe was found dead this week, the entire community had rallied behind the missing woman’s family and helped with the search, Omaha.com reported. Many people put up flyers and others wore green, the color of missing children.

TRAGIC UPDATE: Please pray for the Loofe family as they announced tonight that the body of Sydney Loofe was found today. https://t.co/Yb4bGpzVWk pic.twitter.com/aEaTK8Q64S — Antelope County News (@AntelopeCoNews) December 5, 2017

Since the announcement that Loofe was found dead, the family’s Facebook page turned into a memorial of sorts, with people across the country leaving messages of condolences.

Police said that Boswell and Trail have been detained on separate charges, and neither have yet been charged with anything related to the disappearance or death of Sydney Loofe.