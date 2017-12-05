Season 2 Of ‘Iron Fist’ Adds Alice Eve Of ‘Star Trek’ Fame To The Cast

While Iron Fist may not have been the favorite of the solo Defenders series, many fans of the Marvel shows on Netflix are hoping that the second season redeems the character in some way. After having seen Danny Rand’s interactions with Luke Cage in the first season of The Defenders, viewers were excited at the possibility of a Heroes for Hire team up in the future. Although fans already know that Danny Rand will be visiting the second season of Luke Cage, there is no word yet as to how this will affect the second season of Iron Fist. However, while there may not be any word about what will happen in Iron Fist‘s second season, audiences can look forward to at least one new face joining the action.

According to a report from Variety, Alice Eve, who many viewers will recognize from Star Trek: Into Darkness and Black Mirror, will apparently be joining the second season of Iron Fist. For now, Eve’s role in the series is being kept under wraps, as are the details of her status with the cast. There is no word yet if she will be in a single episode or be part of multiple episodes. Alice Eve joins a cast that already includes Finn Jones, who plays Danny Rand/the Iron Fist, as well as Jessica Henwick, Sacha Dhawan, Jessica Stroup, and Tom Pelphrey.

Besides her role as Carol Marcus in Star Trek: Into Darkness and her work on the third season of Black Mirror, Alice Eve has appeared in a number of television shows, movies, and stage productions. In fact, the actress is co-starring alongside Dakota Fanning in the movie Please Stand By, which is set to premiere in theaters in January 2018, before heading to Season 2 of Iron Fist.

Jeph Loeb, the head of television for Marvel and an executive producer on Iron Fist, said that they are all “very excited to have an actress of Alice’s stature join the cast,” going into the show’s second season. Loeb said that he believes that Alice Eve’s “exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else.”

While there is no word yet as to when Iron Fist will begin filming its second season, it is clear that production is already working on putting together the cast for the new season and its adventure. Although the series is keeping the information about Alice Eve under wraps at this time, based on Jeph Loeb’s own comments, it seems that there is a lot to look forward to in regards to her character, and what she brings to the table.