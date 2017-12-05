Backstage News On Reason For Enzo And Nia Jax Segment On ‘WWE Raw’

While the Absolution stable of Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville are running roughshod on Raw, attacking Alicia Fox, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax has ventured off to something – or someone – different.

For the past couple weeks of Absolution’s invasion, it was noticeable that Jax was not involved at all in the angle, minus a few tweets. On Raw, the reason behind this continued to unfold. While Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was rallying his “Zo Train” members Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Noam Dar, and Ariya Daivari, the segment ended with Nia Jax approaching Enzo and smiling. Enzo had a very puzzled look on his face, wondering what just happened.

Based on this segment, it appears that there will be another addition to the 205 Live roster temporarily. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Jax could be moving over to the show for a little while, similar to when Alicia Fox moved over during her angle with Noam Dar and Cedric Alexander. The reason behind this is to separate Jax from the current women’s feud on Raw. With Jax playing such a dominant character on the main roster, attacks from the trio would significantly hurt that reputation.

After the segment, the two would further interact on Twitter to draw more attention to the angle. Enzo stated that “all girls want to be with a champion,” while referring to the “I’m not like most girls” line of her theme song. Jax would respond to the tweet with a pair of eyes, indicating that she is watching Enzo.

Recently, there have been rumors that Nia Jax is not happy about her current position in the WWE. However, the Wrestling Observer denied those rumors, stating that they were overblown and that she was just taking time off before the Raw European tour.

At this point, if there is any indication that Jax is willing to be a team player, this current romance angle with Enzo is a strong suggestion that she is on board to do whatever it takes within reason to gain tenure and experience in the WWE. Regardless of how long this angle lasts, the concept of Nia Jax having a crush on Enzo Amore is already eliciting reactions from many on social media.