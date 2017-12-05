Hope Hicks Copies Melania Trump’s Style: 29-Year-Old’s $179,700 Salary Buys FLOTUS-Like, Not Ivanka, Fashions

President Donald Trump has a White House Communications Director named Hope Hicks, a 29-year-old woman who draws the top White House salary at $179,700, as reported by the Inquisitr. Hope has stepped more into the spotlight as of late, so much so that the manner in which Hicks dresses has come under the spotlight of fashionistas who claim that Hope is no longer copying Ivanka Trump’s style but is instead emulating Melania Trump’s fashions.

Hope’s fashion changes are being viewed as something beyond updating her style, but are also pointing to possible palace intrigue activities inside the White House. As reported by Business Insider, Hope has transformed from looking like a young woman who mirrored the pastel style of Ivanka’s style of dressing to instead looking to Melania for fashion tips.

Although Hope got her foot in the door working in PR for Ivanka’s fashion business, it seems that Melania’s fashion sense is having the bigger impact upon Hicks over the past few months. Whereas Ivanka’s style of dressing has been described as very feminine – often containing pastel colors and flattering bows and girlish embellishments – Melania’s style tends to include a sleeker and darker look at times.

Hope ironically wore a powder blue jacket and scarf around her neck on November 6, 2016, as seen below – reminiscent of the color that Melania would don on Inauguration Day.

Hope Hicks copying Melania’s style? Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Hicks also made buzz for a different fashion faux pas, when reports that President Trump requested that Hope steam the wrinkles from his pants as he was wearing them raised a few eyebrows. Although Hope enjoyed a role as press secretary, it was Hick’s job to make sure Trump’s pants and suit jackets were in tip-top shape, according to the Washington Post.

The request by Trump was divulged by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, in his new book titled Let Trump Be Trump. Corey revealed that Trump would scream for Hope to get “the machine,” his moniker for the steamer that Hope would use to steam out his clothing as Trump wore them.

“‘Get the machine!’ And Hope would take out the steamer and start steaming Mr. Trump’s suit, while he was wearing it! She’d steam the jacket first and then sit in a chair in front of him and steam his pants.”

Whether Hope stopped dressing like Ivanka due to her less favorable ratings or because Hicks is keeping an eye on Melania’s favorable, rising ratings as well as her fashions remains to be seen. Hicks is known for flying below the radar and not giving many interviews. However, Hope spoke volumes without saying a word when Hicks wore a suit to a state dinner in Tokyo that made others sit up and take notice of the shift.