‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby And Scott Nearly Kiss, Kevin Lies To Nikki, And Tessa Trashes Mariah

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, December 6, reveal that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) rants at Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Victor (Eric Braeden) having her arrested over the gun that killed Zack (Ryan Ashton). Tessa tells Nikki that Paul (Doug Davidson) tried to convince her to trap Victor, but she refused. She suggested that Nikki owes her a favor for not using this chance to nail her estranged husband.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) runs into Abby (Melissa Ordway) and informs her that Scott (Daniel Hall) moved in with her mother, Sharon (Sharon Case). Young and the Restless spoilers state that at a nearby table, Nikki and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discuss that the city wants to tear Chancellor Park down and put condos in its place. They both agree to do whatever they can to protect the park and Mrs. Chancellor’s memorial.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon (Bryton James) does everything he can to do damage control after Tessa’s arrest. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) suggests that Tessa appear on her show to tell her side of the story. Devon doesn’t think it is a good idea and declines the offer. Hilary warns that if Tessa doesn’t tell her side of the story, other media outlets will draw their own conclusion about her arrest. Devon admits that he’s considering dropping her.

Scott moves into Sharon’s place, and they start kissing and peeling off their clothes. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah arrives and they are in the living room on the floor, under a blanket. Scott heads upstairs, and his phone makes a sound. Mariah reads a text about the job offer in NYC. Sharon questions him about the job offer and why he hid it.

#YR CDN Recap: Nikki's disgusted by Kevin's admission he did Victor's dirty work, Abby & Scott nearly kiss… https://t.co/sr0wzyPZXD pic.twitter.com/h2UBRVzrI1 — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) December 5, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul and Christine (Lauralee Bell) discuss Zack’s murder and admit they are frustrated by the lack of evidence tying Victor to the crime. Paul believes that Victor ordered Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to shot Zack, but no one will talk. Paul informs Christine that he has a plan, but it’s a long shot. He may know someone who can help him crack the case.

At GC Buzz, Hilary gets a call that Tessa agreed to go on air with her. She informs Mariah that she will prep Tessa for the interview. Mariah is less than thrilled about that. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when Tessa arrives, she reveals that she has no plans to say anything about her arrest — she just wants to sing her new song.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki stops by the Chancellor mansion to talk to Esther (Kate Linder) about the park. She learns that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is in town and she uses this time to confront him about working with Victor on a shady deal. She believes he helped Victor empty Nick’s bank account and she rants that he’s allowing Victor to use him. Kevin eventually admits that he did meet with Victor, but it was about a start-up company that Victor agree to finance. Nikki doesn’t believe him and threatens if she hears any more about it, she will run to Paul.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby and Scott watch Tessa’s interview at Newman Enterprises. Tessa is forced to admit that Zack was a sex trafficker, who is threatening the lives of two people when her sister stopped him. She explains that he had nothing to do with the Newmans. Abby is thankful for Crystal because if it weren’t for her, one of them would be dead. Scott feels something was missing from Tessa’s account and wonders if she has something to hide. They get really close to each other and nearly kiss. Scott leaves before anything happens between them.

At GC Buzz, Tessa goes off on Mariah about tipping Hilary off on her arrest. She learns that Mariah never said anything about it. Devon was the one that spilled the arrest details. Mariah walks off, shocked that Tessa still doesn’t trust her.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.