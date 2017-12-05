Jill Duggar Criticized For Showing Off Henna Tattoo In Baby Samuel’s Bathtime Photo

Jill Duggar has started sharing more photos of baby Samuel on Instagram, and her fans were delighted to see the tot looking so happy in one of her latest snapshots. Many of Jill’s followers have been disappointed by the infrequency of her social media updates on Samuel, but a slew of new photos of the 4-month-old have some Duggar critics crying foul. They’re accusing the Counting On star of using Samuel’s baby pictures as a ploy to show off her new henna tattoo and her nose piercing.

On Tuesday, Jill Duggar shared a two-photo Instagram slideshow with her followers. It featured snapshots of her youngest son that were taken after his bath. In the first image, baby Samuel is wrapped in a fluffy towel and has a big smile on his face. Jill is using her left hand to dry him off, ensuring that her new henna tattoo is visible. In the second photo, Samuel is wearing a colorful onesie emblazoned with the words “Best Nephew Ever” and contentedly sucking on a pacifier with a stuffed duck attached to it.

According to Jill, giving Samuel on a bath was on her to-do list for the day.

“Anyone else write little things down (yes, even after you’ve already done them! Ha!) so you can cross them off and feel a sense of accomplishment?!” she captioned the photo.

#bathtime for Sam was on my to do list today! lol Anyone else write little things down (yes, even after you’ve already done them! Ha!) so you can cross them off and feel a sense of accomplishment?! #lovemyboys #towelbaby #henna A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Some commenters responded by letting the Duggar daughter know that they do the same thing, but others weren’t convinced that the true purpose of Jill’s post was to start a conversation about to-do lists or to share cute photos of baby Samuel. A few weeks ago, the Hollywood Gossip reported that Duggar fans were complaining that Jill and Derick don’t share enough pictures of Samuel on social media. However, now that Jill has started posting more pictures of her youngest son on Instagram, she’s being accused of having an ulterior motive for doing so.

“It seems some of the posts are made just to highlight a rebellious decision. Jeans, nose ring, henna,” wrote one of her followers. “It’s super obvious what is actually meant to be shown in them.”

Love my little cuddle baby! ???? #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:27am PST

“Just showing off the hena [sic] tattoo. Nothing to do with her baby,” read another remark.

However, the response to the Duggar daughter’s new henna tattoo was mostly positive, and many of her followers were curious about why she decided to get one. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was applied by a South Asian woman at an international Christmas festival Jill attended over the weekend.

Henna tattoos usually last between one and three weeks, but some fans think that Jill will become so fond of her henna design that it will make her want to get some body art that won’t disappear.

“You will grow to love the henna and then when it’s gone you will miss it and want to go permanent with a tattoo. You would totally rock a tattoo!!” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

If Jill Duggar were to get a real tattoo, she wouldn’t be the first member of her family to do so. According to People, Amy Duggar has the phrase “Rest in the storm” inked on her arm. In Touch Weekly has also reported that Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, has a tattoo on his inner right arm where it usually remains hidden from view.