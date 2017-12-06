‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Mimics Victor’s Ruthless Strategy, Ravi Says No, Sharon Shocks Mariah

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will prove she is Victor’s daughter in every sense of the word. Vicky wanted Ravi to jump ship by tempting him with an offer.

Victoria’s Newest Scheme

Victoria just bagged the COO position at Newman Enterprises after Victor decided to take her back. Ever since Victoria took over the seat of power in the company, she has been stepping on a lot of toes. Abby issued ultimatums after Victoria bossed her around, but she is just the first of many casualties. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ravi (Abhi Sinha) will realize how power-hungry Victoria is after he received a tempting offer.

After Brash and Sassy crashed and burned, Victoria is more determined than ever to bring Jabot down. She doesn’t mind poaching Ravi to win the corporate race. Victoria’s latest decision to bring Newman Enterprises to new heights is to take away the Jabot whiz and use his talents for the company.

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Opera Spy tease Ravi will stay loyal to Jabot. After all, he finally made some progress with Ashley. It wasn’t easy for Ashley to take Ravi as a lover. Although they are not a solid couple yet, they have the possibility of becoming one. Ravi wouldn’t want to ruin the momentum. However Young and the Restless spoilers show that Victoria will not take no for an answer, and she will find a more tempting offer. Knowing what’s at stake, she might even resort to illegal and underhanded tactics to get what she wants.

Someone is making a move on Ravi tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/WgtyKdZzvh pic.twitter.com/7fczDT7AFf — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 5, 2017

Sharon Shocks Her Daughter

Mariah will have a tough week, and to make matters worse, she will walk in on an unexpected scene. Scott (Daniel Hall) will move in with Sharon (Sharon Case). With the two lovers under one roof, it’s unusual not to engage in lovemaking from time to time. Mariah will freak out when she spots Sharon and Scott under the blankets. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that it will be an awkward encounter for all parties involved.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon will learn about his New York job offer. Mariah will notice that Scott left his phone after he headed upstairs and reads the notification about the job offer. Scott will assure Sharon there’s nothing to worry about since he already decided to stay in GC.

Scott may have decided to stay put, but he will face stronger temptations in the coming weeks. He might have been out of his mind when he decided to sleep with Abby but he can’t undo what already happened. Young and the Restless spoilers show that he and Abby will get caught in sexually charged situations and it will be tough to stay loyal to Sharon.