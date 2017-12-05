Obama And Biden As Cartoon Characters ‘Barry & Joe’ — Animated Series Of Time Traveling ‘Bromance’

Barack Obama and Joe Biden are the two main cartoon characters in an animated series titled Barry & Joe, which is an adventure geared toward adults. The Obama and Biden characters are the makings of a “bromantic comedy,” which is created by Adam Reid, who said his “nerdy heart is exploding” over the creation of this animated series.

This animated “high-concept adventure series” will have Obama and Biden travel through time as a couple of time-traveling best friends, according to Fox News. Conan O’Brien also has a hand in this cartoon adventure series. Production company Titmouse and O’Brien are the executive producers of the show.

If there is one thing that the head honchos of entertainment companies supplying the airwaves with hundreds of series these days have learned, it’s that adults love cartoons. Look at the longevity of some of these animated series for the evidence of this.

One of the first popular cartoons geared for the adult audience was The Simpsons, which is still going strong today. This cartoon has been a primetime favorite for over a quarter of a century. The Simpsons turned 25-years-old back in 2014, according to Biography.com, and today, it is in its 29th season.

The Simpsons started as “crude but catchy shorts” on The Tracey Ullman Show back in 1987, and today, it is a Sunday night destination for many TV viewers across the nation. The Simpsons is listed as the most popular of all adult cartoon shows in a primetime slot, and it is followed by South Park, Futurama, and Family Guy, which round out the top four of “the best adult cartoons in history” from the website Ranker.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images

So where will a cartoon featuring Obama and Biden fall into line on this list? Only time will tell, and with Barry & Joe in the development stages right now, you will have to wait a bit longer to get a gander at the former president and vice president as cartoon characters. Breitbart reports the duo will travel through time looking for a better future.

Once it is ready to go, Reid hopes they find a taker, as they need to entice a network or cable station to put it in their line-up. According to Fox News, you can expect to see Obama and Biden as Barry and Joe in a show described as follows.

“The overly romanticized story of best friends Obama and Biden is described as ‘Jonny Quest’ meets ‘Quantum Leap,’ if Jonny and Hadji were actually former Democratic leaders and the entire Hanna-Barbera writing staff were on mescaline during development.”

Obama and Biden will soon be a couple of cartoon characters time-traveling looking for a better future. Karen B. Jones / Shutterstock

The project got off the ground with more than $100,000 collected on Kickstarter, according to Fox News. It appears there was quite a bit of interest in cartooning-up Obama and Biden by the “liberal die-hards,” as Fox dubs the donors on the crowdsourcing site.

A cartoon featuring cartoon characters of Obama and Biden will more than likely be rocket fuel for the late night shows, as they are ready to dive into anything political. One can’t help wonder if the future time travelers will have any arch-enemies or if other political figures from both the past and the present will show up as cartoon characters for guest spots.

Breitbart offers a “small taste of the irreverent tone this series will take,” as seen below.