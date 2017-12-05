‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Recast Nikolas Crashes His Mom’s Wedding – Laura And Kevin Stunned

General Hospital spoilers and history tell us that weddings in Port Charles rarely go off without a hitch. There’s always someone who interrupts and mucks things up, and that remains true for the Kevlaur union as well. The latest GH rumors hint that at least one of Laura Spencer’s (Genie Francis) sons will return for her wedding to Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), maybe both. Laura’s rarely-seen mother, Lesley Webber (Denise Alexander), will be back for the big day, and already, pictures are leaking on social media.

Weddings Are Always Wild In Port Chuck

At the recent PC wedding for Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) and Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero), her wedding dress went missing, and then news of her drunken antics almost ruined their big day. Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) had better luck the second time around. Remember their first General Hospital wedding when Maxie had the flu, took knock out meds, and Nathan found out that he was still married to Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson)?

And Liz Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) wedding to Jake Doe (Billy Miller) was interrupted by the groom and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) making the declaration that he was Jason Morgan. Ironically, now we know that he’s not and the wedding could have gone ahead with no issues. Not only that, but Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and Drew Cain might not even be legally married. General Hospital history shows us they know how to bring the wedding drama and Kevlaur will be no exception.

Collins. Kevin Collins. #007wannabe

Kevlaur Wedding Coming For New Year’s

General Hospital spoilers from a new behind-the-scenes photo leaked from Jon Lindstrom (above) show that dapper doc Kevin is in a tuxedo. Since GH films about a month ahead and that photo posted in late November, it looks like a sign that Kevin and Laura will get hitched on New Year’s Eve. Soap Opera Digest confirmed the return of Denise Alexander as Lesley to the ABC soap just in time for the holidays and also hinted she was in town for the holidays.

It’s been four years since Lesley was back for a plot. There’s also the looming question of whether Jonathan Jackson might return as Lucky Spencer for his mom’s wedding. Jackson shows up here and there when the plot demands it, and he was last seen in 2015 when he showed up for a handful of episodes centered around Jake Webber’s (Hudson West) return from the dead. It seems like his mom’s marriage is definitely a cause for a comeback. Watch for General Hospital spoilers on Jackson.

.@GeneralHospital confirms that Laura's mom is coming home & we can't wait to see Denise Alexander again! —> https://t.co/VpftjE54xe #GH pic.twitter.com/CjQgN9xOiN — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) November 30, 2017

Cassadine Chaos Interrupts Laura’s Wedding?

You know from GH history that Helena Cassadine (then Elizabeth Taylor) showed up to crash Laura’s wedding to Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and curse her. The latest General Hospital rumors tease that once again, Laura’s wedding could be interrupted by a Cassadine. The big revelation of Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, which was already hinted by the actor’s social media misstep, happened last week. Now the story will change to pursue why the Jasons were manipulated.

General Hospital spoilers promise a link between what happened to Andrew Cain and the Cassadine clan. So far, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) are focused on Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), but the problem is, the boss is in Port Charles, and Faison is nowhere to be found. The latest GH spoiler promo (see below) shows Jason and Steve at Drew and Sam’s home kicking in the door and holding a gun on someone. That could be the boss!

Nikolas Back From The Dead?

There have been persistent GH rumors that a Nikolas recast was on his way back to Port Charles. A few months ago, the ABC soap was screening actors the right age and description to match the Cassadine heir, and Laura’s wedding is the perfect time for him to show himself. Also, weddings are a great time to reveal resurrected people on General Hospital. Check this GH recap from 2013 to refresh your memory on resurrected Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) breaking up Patrick and Sabrina’s wedding.

Laura’s wedding to Kevin is the perfect time for her son to come back so that GH fans can know once and for all if Nikolas had a hand in what happened to Drew and Jason. Remember, it was Nikolas that insisted to Liz that Jake Doe was really Jason Morgan. He could have been lying to help promote the Cassadine plot to trick the twins! If Nikolas does come back, he might be even darker than when he “died” since he was already on a downhill slide to pure evil.

Catch up on the latest scoop with this week’s GH spoilers, plus check out the clues that hint Franco could be Oscar’s dad, and the looming exit of a contract actor by the end of the year from the ABC soap. Come back soon for more General Hospital spoilers and news.