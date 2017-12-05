Stassi Schroeder Reacts To Jax Taylor Cheating Rumors, Says It Put Girls Against Boys

Last night on the season premiere of Vanderpump Rules everyone saw Jax Taylor get accused of cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers. While at Scheana Marie Shay’s big birthday party, it was revealed that they allegedly slept together and didn’t even use protection when it happened. This new season started off right away with drama. ET got the chance to talk to Stassi Schroeder and get her thoughts on the whole thing. Stassi used to date Jax, but they didn’t work out.

Faith shared last night that she thinks there is a chance that she is even pregnant with Jax’s baby. Stassi shared that there is a lot more to it than that and it sounds like this story between these three goes way further. It sounds like it is all going to be pretty intense this season.

You have to remember that Stassi Schroeder once dated Jax Taylor, but she is now friends with Brittany and they get along great. Stassi was “sad and angry” because she thinks that Brittany is such a sweet person. Stassi did go on to explain that this is going to cause some details with the entire group.

“Well, it’s difficult because then it puts everyone against each other, because of course, the boys always have Jax’s back, the girls have Brittany’s back, but then Katie [Maloney] is married to [Tom] Schwartz and then Ariana [Madix] is dating Tom Sandoval… everyone starts fighting because people are defending different people and then it’s just an explosion.”

It looks like the drama with Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor is going to last most of the season and fans are just going to have to see it all go down. Everyone is going to have to wait and see next week if Jax admits to cheating and if Brittany leaves him for a bit or sticks it out. The Inquisitr already shared that Faith Stowers is posting pictures of herself all over social networks, and it doesn’t look like she is pregnant at all.

For now, the fans are going to have to wait for next week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules to see if Jax Taylor ever admits to cheating on Brittany Cartwright. According to social networks, these two are still together and going strong. Don’t miss the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Monday nights on Bravo followed by Shep Rose’s new show, Relationshep.