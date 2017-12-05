Casey Affleck’s Divorce From Summer Phoenix Has Been Finalized

Casey Affleck is officially a single man once again. After having split from his now ex-wife, Summer Phoenix, back in 2016, and then filing for divorce in July of 2017, it seems that the former couple has finally reached an agreement in regard to their separation.

As TMZ reported, when Summer Phoenix filed for divorce from Casey Affleck, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation and asked for joint physical and legal custody of their two sons. The former couple married in 2006 and are the parents of 9-year-old Atticus and 13-year-old Indiana.

According to the Daily Mail, Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix’s divorce agreement sees them sharing joint custody of their children. However, leading up to the finalization of their divorce, it seems that there were some reports that indicated that Affleck originally did not want to help Phoenix financially and was, therefore, denying any forms of spousal support. While it seems an agreement was eventually reached in the form of a financial settlement, the details of that settlement are being kept private at this time.

When Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix first got married in 2006, there was a prenuptial agreement that was signed. After officially filing for divorce from each other, a judge signed off on the paperwork in November, with Affleck being ordered to pay both child and spousal support.

Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix in 2013. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Although Summer Phoenix met Casey Affleck in 1995, through her brother Joaquin Phoenix, the two did not get engaged until 2003. While the couple shared a long relationship, when they went their separate ways in 2016, the statement that they issued jointly insisted that they had separated “amicably.” A spokesperson for the couple indicated at the time that they were still very close friends, even though they were choosing to end their marriage. When their separation was first announced, a source close to the couple shared that Summer Phoenix was dealing with issues trusting Casey Affleck and explained that although they went to therapy to try and fix the issues, they were simply unable to reach a resolution leading to the decision to divorce.

While Casey Affleck may officially be a single man once again, that does not mean the actor has not been seen out and about with a new lady. This year has seen the actor spending time with Floriana Lima, who he took to the Academy Awards when he won his Best Actor Oscar.