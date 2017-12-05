Riding On Melania Trump’s Coattails Offers Easy Access To Donald Trump By Skirting John Kelly

Melania Trump has more influence over the way things unfold in the White House than you may have originally thought, according to a new report. She has quite a bit of influence over the president of the United States in their daily life together as husband and wife. That influence is not so much about matters in the political realm, but when it comes to a friend of the family popping in and paying Trump a visit, Melania may just have your back.

It isn’t easy for friends of Donald Trump to gain access to him these days, it’s not like having a buddy down the street where you can pop over unannounced and have a beer or watch a game together on TV. There’s a protocol in place and in order to drop by the White House and it usually takes some time before the actual visit occurs once the request is made. This is especially true these days now that John Kelly is the official gatekeeper to Trump’s time.

While Kelly is the “official” gatekeeper, there’s an unofficial gatekeeper who friends of the Trump family approach to fast-track that visit. According to AOL Politics, there is an unofficial gatekeeper in the White House that can fast-track a visit with the president if you are a friend of the Trump family. That gatekeeper is none other than his wife, Melania Trump.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it is the Chief of Staff John Kelly who has “imposed discipline and rigorous protocols on a freewheeling White House.” Close acquaintances of Trump have found that going through Melania is much easier for gaining access to Trump and a lot quicker as well.

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

One of the people who are in tune with using the unofficial gatekeeper system said, “If I don’t want to wait 24 hours for a call from the president, getting to Melania is much easier.”

According to Salon, Melania’s influence does spread a little further than deciding who does and who does not get in the door to see her husband.

Reports released earlier this year indicate that Melania Trump had urged her husband to fire the then Press Secretary Sean Spicer. After Spicer was fired, a spokesperson for Melania denied that she had any involvement in her husband’s decision.

David J. Phillip / AP Images

The Independent was one of many media sites to report back in May that Melania Trump didn’t believe Sean Spicer was doing a good job when it came to defending her husband. This was back when Melania was under fire for not moving into the White House, as she was still in Trump Tower in the heart of New York City.

Despite being out of the Washington area, she still kept tabs on how her husband was portrayed in the news and her concern was that Spicer was not doing a good job with positive headlines on the president. At the time Melania would alert her husband to the stories that “make him look bad,” reports the Independent.

It could be that Melania is a gatekeeper behind the scenes to more than the public imagines?