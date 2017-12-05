Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Relationship: How Are They Coping With The Distance Between Them?

Selena Gomez has been spending time away from Los Angeles but according to a new report, she’s doing her best to maintain her romance with Justin Bieber.

After spending the holidays apart, with Gomez in Texas and Bieber in Canada, Selena Gomez traveled to London where she is spending even more time away from her boyfriend.

How are they coping?

“They have been staying connected daily by texting and Facetiming,” an insider told Hollywood Life on December 5.

According to the report, Justin Bieber has been doing his best to play it cool with Selena Gomez and not appear to be too eager or anxious when it comes to the status and seriousness of their romance. However, as the source explained, he is quite happy to be back together with Gomez. So, when it comes to her spending time away from Los Angeles, where they both reside, Bieber misses his girlfriend quite a lot and can’t wait for her to return home.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber rekindled a friendship with one another in October and weeks later, after her split from The Weeknd was announced, they were caught kissing one another at an ice rink in Los Angeles, where Bieber is known to play ice hockey.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber initially began dating in 2010 but after two years, they called it quits and embarked on a years-long on-and-off romance. At the same time, Bieber took part in a number of other romances with the likes of Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin, and Kourtney Kardashian, who was linked to for about a year-and-a-half.

As Justin Bieber dated other people earlier this year, Selena Gomez embarked on a romance with The Weeknd and for 10 months, they seemed to be quite happy with one another. Then, just weeks after spending time together at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, their breakup was confirmed.

While Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber haven’t said a whole lot when it comes to their reconciled romance, their ice rink kiss in Los Angeles in November seems to speak for itself, as does their regular visits to church services in the area.