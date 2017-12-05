WWE News: Huge Championship Match Set For ‘Clash Of Champions 2017’ Event

The upcoming WWE Clash of Champions 2017 pay-per-view holds the potential for a big show-stealing match with a title on the line. Baron Corbin has held the WWE United States Championship for weeks now, ever since he defeated AJ Styles for the belt in a previous Triple Threat match. At the Clash of Champions event, every title is on the line for the SmackDown Live stars. Due to that, Corbin will be forced to defend the U.S. title in a similar manner as Styles did when he lost it. Could a new champion be on the way for the “blue brand” and give a first-ever title reign on the main roster to a newer superstar?

Last week on SmackDown Live, Corbin was challenged to a United States title match for the next episode of SmackDown. He turned down that challenge but has now been booked for a bigger match. According to WWE’s website announcement, it was revealed this past weekend that Baron Corbin will have to defend the United States Championship against two competitors on SmackDown. “The Lone Wolf” will have to worry about “Glorious” Bobby Roode as well as “The Showoff” Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat match for the United States title.

Roode and Ziggler have feuded quite a bit since Roode’s arrival to SmackDown Live. The two even participated in a match as part of the WWE Starrcade non-televised event several weekends ago in North Carolina. Now the feuding foes will be going at it again, but they will be fighting for a much bigger prize than just pride in the ring. Dolph Ziggler certainly holds the experience factor as the veteran has held the United States title several times in his career, as well as the Intercontinental title and WWE World Heavyweight title.

That particular match joins a SmackDown Women’s Championship match as Charlotte Flair defends her title against former champ Natalya. There’s also another Triple Threat title match with The Usos defending their WWE SmackDown tag team titles against New Day as well as the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. WWE commentator Byron Saxton delivered the news in a recent video while WWE SmackDown was on tour in Peru and Mexico.

Two Triple Threat title matches could certainly provide the potential for one of them to steal the show at WWE’s Clash of Champions 2017. Bobby Roode will get to tune up a bit for his PPV match when he takes on Corbin in a non-title match on Tuesday night. “The Glorious” superstar has yet to win any championships on the main roster but has held the prestigious NXT Championship. He ended up losing that to Drew McIntyre right before Roode departed for the main roster. While some fans believe that Roode needs to go heel to really get himself over on the main roster, a title reign as a face to jumpstart things wouldn’t hurt all that much.