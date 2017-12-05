‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Sami Get Pregnant With Rafe’s Baby?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and rumors are running wild about Sami Brady’s recent steamy hookup with Rafe Hernandez. Since everything is suspicious in Salem, fans immediately began to wonder if Sami could end up pregnant with Rafe’s baby after they had an intimate reunion while comforting one another during rough times in their lives.

Fans on forum sites like Salem Spectator and social media sites like Twitter are dishing their predictions for possible future Days of Our Lives spoilers, and many longtime DOOL viewers believe that there is a chance that Sami and Rafe’s intimate night together could lead to a pregnancy. While actress Alison Sweeney, who plays Sami on the NBC soap opera, won’t be sticking around Salem much longer, that doesn’t mean a baby storyline won’t be coming in the future.

There is always a chance that Sami Brady will return to Salem. Sweeney has made two appearances on Days of Our Lives since officially leaving the soap, and she is seemingly always open to returning in the future. This means that whenever Sami would be able to return she could come home with a baby bump or a child that belongs to Rafe.

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Rafe Hernandez does not have any biological children of his own, but he loves kids. He is a very involved uncle to his niece, Arianna, and has helped Sami raise her children in the past when they were married. Rafe has even helped his current love interest, Hope Brady, tend to her youngest daughter, Ciara, who is now grown. If Sami were to return in the future with a child that she had kept from Rafe, it would make for a very interesting storyline.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami and Rafe make love!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/OQ5Z7ptePP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 5, 2017

As viewers who have been watching Days of Our Lives for many years will remember, Sami Brady has been involved in many paternity scandals. When her son Will was born, she convinced Austin Reed that he was the father when, in reality, Lucas Horton was Will’s dad. Years later, Lucas found out the truth and was thrilled to call Will his son. Sami’s twins, Allie and Johnny, also have two different fathers. Sami got pregnant with both children on the same night, with Lucas fathering Allie and EJ DiMera fathering Johnny.

Nah…. Sami will show up pregnant during the wedding…. which is good for Rafe considering Hope has to be well past menopause… ????????#Days — Jessica (@jesschambliss) December 4, 2017

While there seems to be no evidence to suggest that Sami Brady will end up pregnant after her hookup with Rafe Hernandez, Days of Our Lives fans aren’t counting out a future storyline that could stem back to their recent one-night stand.