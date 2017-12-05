‘Destiny 2’ Update 1.1 Buffs Grenades, Hunters, Exotics, And Much More

Destiny 2 update 1.1.0 arrived Tuesday and comes with gameplay and sandbox changes in addition to the Curse of Osiris expansion. The big news with the update for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players is the number of buffs weapons and abilities have received a relatively few amount of nerfs. Bungie has taken a more circumspect approach to adjusting the shooter’s sandbox versus the broad brush of changes frequently seen in Destiny 1.

For a breakdown of the content and quality of life changes with Curse of Osiris, please refer to this Inquisitr article. More changes will arrive next Tuesday, December 12, with The Dawning event also just around the corner.

PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X owners will be happy to know Destiny 2 now supports 4K and HDR on both consoles. Sony’s console uses an adaptive 4K technique that will scale the resolution to keep the action smooth. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s new console will use native 4K. Both are still locked at 30 frames per second (fps).

Class and Armor Changes

Grenades have been a sore point for Destiny 2 players since the beta during the summer. Most felt underpowered while only one or two felt overpowered. As a result, Bungie has reduced the damage caused by the Pulse Grenade but increased the damage from nearly every other grenade in the game. The only one not touched is the Vortex Grenade.

Meanwhile, the Hunter class received several improvements not just at the class level but with armor as well. The duration of the Gunslinger’s Golden Gun super is now the same for both the three-shot and six-shot version. Additionally, the Nightstalker’s Shadowshot super will suppress targets immediately on a direct hit and the Arcstrider’s dodge will break tracking.

Hunters should also no longer be starved for armor that grants the Recovery stat. Boots with the Survivalist stat package now comes with the critical perk. Meanwhile, the Lucky Pants Exotic Boots now come with an additional perk that loads a single bullet to the chamber of a stowed Hand Cannon whenever the player lands a precision hit with any weapon.

Other Exotic Armor changes include more damage from the ADC/0 Feedback Fence Gauntlets for Titans and the Warlock’s Karnstein Armlets have been re-worked to buff Mobility and Recovery on melee hits and a melee kill will immediately restore health.

Sunbreaker Titans received some love as well. They now get more hammers to throw when their super ability is active. Additionally, the effects of the Sunspot health regeneration buff will hang around for 3 seconds after leaving a Sunspot.

Weapon Changes

Bungie/Activision

Interestingly, Pulse Rifles were not touched in all of the weapon adjustments. It is possible Bungie feels they were not necessary when making the following changes.

Increased the base damage and reduced the precision modifier of Precision Auto Rifles

Slightly reduced the aim deflection of High-Caliber Rounds on Auto Rifles and Scout Rifles

Reduced the effectiveness of Aim Assist at higher ranges on Scout Rifles

Reduced severity of recoil on Hakke High-Impact Auto Rifles

Hand Cannon accuracy recovery now scales with rate of fire

Improved base Aim Assist on aggressive Hand Cannons

Slightly increased the rate of fire time between bursts on all Omolon Sidearms

Slightly increased impact damage on lightweight single-shot Grenade Launchers

Fixed an issue with the Tireless Blade Sword perk where players could sometimes get sword ammo from an unpowered sword attack

Fixed an issue where the Infinite Guard perk would drain ammo when guarding in a Healing Rift

The Relentless Strikes sword perk no longer returns ammo on heavy attacks

When comparing Sniper Rifle stats the UI correctly updates for maximum magazine values

Fixed an issue with Ambitious Assassin to make it more consistent

Exotic weapons were barely touched as well with the Fighting Lion given a buff to do more damage and grant bonus ammo. On the other hand, D.A.R.C.I’s Target Acquired perk was tweaked to make it more consistent and the Exotic perks from the Graviton Lance, Sunshot, Merciless, Sturm, and Drang will no longer trigger by shooting destructible objects.

Activities

The Power Levels of the Raid and Strikes have been adjusted in addition to the Heroic Strike playlist now being present. The Raid has a recommended Power Level of 300 while Nightfall Strikes start at 270. The Prestige version of both has a recommended Power Level of 330.

Rewards from Crucible and Strikes have been buffed in terms of the amount of XP and Glimmer. Also, expect to see more Legendary rewards from the Crucible.

Public Events, on the other hand, see a reduction in XP and Glimmer. However, the rate of Legendary rewards has been increased.

There were no significant changes to Faction Rallies, Iron Banner, or Trials of the Nine beyond fixing issues.