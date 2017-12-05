‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Andre’s Life In Danger, Mastermind Targets Traitor For Elimination?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and buzz tease that Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) life could be in danger after he betrayed the mastermind by confessing his actions at the police station and revealing the identity of the true Jason Morgan. Despite Andre’s confession, the purpose behind the twin study remains a mystery, and although he indicated that the mastermind is keeping the ultimate purpose of the sinister memory swap experiment a secret, it is possible that Andre knows much more than he admitted at the PCPD.

Andre helped the mastermind to conduct the memory swap operation on Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller), so it possible that he is keeping back other vital information about the experiment and its sponsor. Even if the mastermind did not reveal the reason why he wanted the operation performed on Jason and Drew, the fact remains that Andre must have been involved in setting up the protocol for the experiment and thus would have an insight into why the experiment was performed and what it was ultimately meant to achieve. The fact that he was also sent to monitor Drew in Port Charles makes it likely that the mastermind shared enough information to allow Andre connect the dots and guess the the mastermind’s hidden purpose.

If Andre is hiding vital information that could expose the mastermind’s purpose and identity, then the mastermind could target him for elimination before he is able to divulge more sensitive information.

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Andrew will go to prison for his crime. He erased Andrew Kane’s memory during the memory transfer experiment. Andrew Kane currently has no memories of himself, but instead, he is fighting for the identity of Jason Morgan.

Andre’s insistence that the effects of the memory swap experiment were permanent and irreversible means that he could be considered to have killed Andrew Kane.

General Hospital spoilers, however, tease that Drew will recover his lost memories. GH hinted that Drew will recover his lost memories when he told Sam (Kelly Monaco), after the encounter with Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun), that he felt like he had met Kim somewhere before. This suggests that despite Andre’s statement that the effects of the memory swap operation were irreversible and permanent, Drew could recover his lost identity under the right conditions, such as someone from his past returning to help trigger total recall.

If Andre goes to prison from his crime, he could be targeted for assassination by the mastermind while in prison. The mastermind could always hire one of the prison inmates to eliminate him, as Celeb Dirty Laundrynoted.

Andre's the man with all the answers. And he's spilling them all today. Don't miss his confession, STARTING NOW on ABC! #GH pic.twitter.com/KmufpfWyk3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 1, 2017

Similarly, if he is able to avoid imprisonment and goes into hiding, he could be tracked down and eliminated.

However, Andre appears repentant, thus there is a chance that he could be allowed to redeem himself despite the chaos he has caused. For instance, he could play a role in the process through which Drew recovers his lost memory. Although he has stated that the memory swap process is irreversible, he could contact Jason Morgan and Sonny (Maurice Benard) and tell them that if allowed to work on it, he could devise a method or procedure that reverses the effects of the memory transfer.

Andre could thus strike a deal to come out of prison and help, at a great risk to his life, to solve the problem he created.