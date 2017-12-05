‘General Hospital’ Stars Kelly Monaco And Billy Miller To Hold ‘Killy Live’ Event

Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller both star on the ABC soap, General Hospital. Their characters, Sam Morgan and Andrew Cain have been in a relationship for two years now. When Miller initially came to General Hospital, it was believed that he was Jason Morgan. He was hired to replace Steve Burton who vacated the role back in 2012. Five years later, Burton returned to his role of Jason Morgan, and Miller is now written to be his twin brother, Andrew. This leaves Sam in quite the pickle as she has to decide which brother she loves more, and where her heart wants her to be.

Rumors of a relationship happening outside of General Hospital between Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller have been circulating for several months. The two spend a lot of time together, and he is often featured on her social media accounts. There is a huge fan base dedicated to the two actors, and it is called “Killy” (Kelly and Billy). Monaco and Miller haven’t really taken part in the General Hospital fan events. Recently, Kelly opened up about her battle with anxiety and panic attacks, which likely contributes to her life being more private than some of her co-stars. Miller doesn’t use social media at all, so the rare glimpses of him are only caught on Monaco’s accounts.

Exciting news came out earlier today for the “Killy” fans. According to Soap Opera Digest, Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller are going to hold their first-ever fan event in 2018. It is going to be called “Killy Live.” Details about the event aren’t quite clear, but Monaco and Miller promise it will be a unique experience and one that focuses on their relationship with their fans. They have been incredibly supportive of the duo, especially since the General Hospital storyline has been completely flipped around.

There have been some intense moments for “Killy” fans on social media. Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller had to speak out about some of the attacks on their co-stars because of the storyline change. Fans are passionate about their favorites, but some of them crossed a line that Monaco and Miller were uncomfortable with. General Hospital has plenty more ahead with the Jason and Andrew storyline. Monaco has teased more to come, and fans are waiting to find out where Sam’s true loyalty lies.