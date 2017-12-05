Larry And Theresa Caputo Reveal What Went Wrong In Their Marriage

Last night on the season finale of Long Island Medium, it was revealed that Larry and Theresa Caputo are getting a divorce. Now, E! Online revealed what Larry and Theresa said went wrong in their marriage and why it didn’t last. The fans were shocked to hear the news that they were over. The show hasn’t been the same this season without Larry being on there all the time, and it was obvious that there were issues going on.

Larry hasn’t been seen much on this season of the show. He was on the finale and shared a few details about what has been going on. He did share that part of their issue is that they haven’t been spending a ton of time together anymore. He said that losing Theresa is like using his best friend and that is hard on him, but he did admit that he knows it is hard on Theresa as well. He admits that they were having a lack of communication, which is a big issue. They seem to be living their own lives and not as a couple anymore.

On the episode, Theresa left town and went with her girlfriends to Nashville to enjoy some time away, which gave her a chance to reevaluate her marriage. She admitted that they were talking about spending time apart and that she had been looking toward doing things that were a bit more adventurous lately.

They did release a joint statement saying that they were splitting up, but so far, the couple hasn’t filed for divorce. The fans will have to wait and see if they can make it work. Right now, it really looks like things are over for Theresa and Larry Caputo. The fans are shocked to hear it, but after a long season of wondering, the news is here.

Tonight 9/8c new #LongIslandMedium with the shark who’s really an angel and a special fundraiser for my good friend Sandy Don’t miss it @barbaracorcoran #LongIslandMedium #tlc #monday ???????????? A post shared by theresacaputo (@theresacaputo) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

As of right now, it looks like Theresa and Larry Caputo are over. The fans are shocked, but when Long Island Medium returns to TLC with new episodes the fans will see if things have improved or if they are going to end up filing for divorce. Larry and Theresa made the fans wait for the end of the season to find out about the split, so they may do the same if they decide to get a divorce.