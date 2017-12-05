‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout’s Husband Taylor McKinney Rips Ryan Edwards, Says Fatherhood ‘Is A Privilege’

In the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, star Ryan Edwards returned home from rehab, but things did not go well when it came to him visiting his son, Bentley, for the first time after his 21-day stint in a treatment center. Since Edwards never actually asked to see his son for Father’s Day, Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney (Bentley’s step-dad), ripped Edwards, claiming he wasn’t an “actual father.”

Does Ryan Edwards Deserve To See Bentley On Father’s Day?

According to OK! Magazine, Bookout told McKinney that she planned on taking Bentley to his grandparents’ house – Jen and Larry Edwards – so he could see his dad on Father’s Day. Bentley had asked to see Edwards, but he never asked to see his son. Instead, Bookout claimed that Edwards had threatened her and sent vulgar messages to bring his son over.

This upset McKinney, who said that it is a privilege to be Bentley’s father, and then questioned why Edwards was going to get to see the 8-year-old on Father’s Day and not him since spending time with your kids on the holiday requires a man to be an actual father. Bookout told her husband that he is really Bentley’s dad.

Things Between Maci Bookout And Ryan Edwards Continue To Spiral

Bookout still took Bentley to the Edwards house, and there was plenty of drama. By the end of her time there, Edwards told her that he would see her in court, with Bookout responding by laughing.

She told her husband that she would no longer put her son or herself in that “hell hole.” After she left the house, Edwards told his parents that he was going to mediation to determine a custody agreement, but if it didn’t work out, he was going to take Bookout to court, and he would win.

MTV did not capture Edwards’ visit with his son because Bookout did not want cameras around for the big moment. According to Cafe Mom, Edwards’ entire family took that as an insult and proceeded to trash talk her throughout the episode.

How Did Ryan Fair In Rehab?

As for Edwards and his time in rehab, he told his wife, Mackenzie, that the first four days were the hardest because he “felt horrible.” His aftercare plan includes talking to his therapist once a week, but if that doesn’t work, he will “figure something else out.”

The therapist called his wife and told her that her husband’s drug usage was a scary place to be, and Edwards told her that she didn’t have a clue what was really going on. He told her that he lied to her 99 percent of the time when he would tell her where he was going every morning.

Mackenzie said she was happy that her husband chose rehab over death.

