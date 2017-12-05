Kelly Ripa’s Gorgeous Christmas Decor Is Giving Her Fans All The Holiday Inspiration They Need

Turns out, Kelly Ripa isn’t just great at hosting a talk show, she also happens to be a fabulous person to get some holiday design tips from.

As the Inquisitr reported in November, Kelly Ripa kicked off the holidays by inviting her 16-year-old daughter, Lola, to Live With Kelly and Ryan to cook a cauliflower dish for Thanksgiving. Not only did Lola seem like a pro in front of the camera but fans also could not get over how old and beautiful Ripa’s only daughter has gotten.

Shortly after Thanksgiving had passed, Kelly wasted no time getting into the Christmas spirit. On her popular Instagram page, the mother of three shared a photo of her beautiful tree with her one million plus followers. In the caption, Kelly told her fans, “she’s here,” of the tree, referring to the tree’s elegance.

The massive tree is decorated from head to toe in white Christmas lights and has lines of delicate colored beads strung across the branches. The 46-year old completed the giant tree by adding a wide variety of different ornaments as well as a gold tree skirt to it. At the top of the tree sits a gold star.

The talk show host’s photo received over 163,000 likes as well as over 2,800 comments, with many fans commenting on how gorgeous the tree is.

She’s here…….(yes i said she. We can all agree that tree is one elegant lady.)????⭐️ A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

“Looks like the tree at Rockefeller Center! Beautiful!”

“Your tree is just breathtakingly gorgeous,” another fan chimed in.

A few days after posting the photo of her family tree, Ripa again took to Instagram to share the holiday love with fans by posting a picture of a gingerbread house that she appears to have made for her.

“Thank you @solvangbakery for kicking off the holiday season the sweetest way possible” the tv personality captioned the image.

The giant gingerbread house is complete with a red roof, green windows, tiny presents, and little frosted evergreen trees. The roof has granulated sugar on it to signify a snowfall as well as a gingerbread family standing outside of the masterpiece. On top of the house, the names of each of Kelly’s family members, including her dog, Chewie, is written in chocolate.

Thank you @solvangbakery for kicking off the holiday season the sweetest way possible! Mmmmmmm…….????☃️???????????????? (wish you could smell it!) A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:18am PST

Like all of her other pictures, Kelly’s followers were sure to comment on the photo, with many tagging friends to show them the amazing Christmas house.

“Stunning!!! Ordering tomorrow! Love it,” one fan wrote.

And for anyone who loves the gingerbread house as much as Kelly and her fans do, it can be ordered on Solvang Bakery’s website. Prices range from $159 to $525.