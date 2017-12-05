Scarlett Johansson Puts Daughter First With Ex Husband After Going Public With Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, had some ugly moments as they fought for their daughter’s custody during their divorce. It made headlines, with representatives from both sides bad-mouthing the other. But with the divorce finalized in September, their daughter’s custody shared and Scarlett stepping out with her new boyfriend Colin Jost, it looks like Ghost in a Shell actress and her ex-husband have some mending to do.

The 33-year-old actress made her relationship with SNL’s Colin Jost public just in time for the holiday season. The couple, who has been seen sharing a kiss on the streets of New York early in the morning, put their best feet forward at the annual American Museum of Natural History Gala.

But the Lucy star also had to be mindful of the fact that she divorced her husband just three months ago and that she still is a parent of a 3-year-old daughter. On top of that, the public also remembered that she engaged in an ugly fight with Romain Dauriac for the custody of their child.

“It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public,” her husband said in a statement given to RadarOnline. “I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table.”

So it may have been imperative for Scarlett to make a happy-family appearance with her ex and daughter.

“The exes showed their cordial relationship as they reunited to take their daughter Rose to the cinema,” the Daily Mail reports. “The trio did a bit of Christmas shopping, before walking to the cinema to watch the new Pixar movie Coco together.”

The good news is that Rough Night actress and SNL writer are very much in love.

“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend told People Magazine. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

“She would go dates with Colin and be very excited after,” another source added. “It took awhile for them to be exclusive, but they are now. Scarlett is very happy with Colin.”

The word on the street is that both of their parents also have met each other during Scarlett’s 33rd birthday party. It looks like things are moving fast for the new couple.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson first met on the set of SNL.