Why Selena Gomez Made Her Instagram Private: Read Her Scathing Message

Selena Gomez may be the most followed person on Instagram, but her account is now no longer available to the general public after the singer and actress posted a scathing message to her Instagram Stories before then setting her official account to private.

Despite having 130 million followers on the social media site, Selena made it pretty clear this week that she’s no longer happy to have everyone seeing her personal photos after posting a pretty scathing message in response to a recent cover feature with Billboard magazine.

Per a screen shot captured by Entertainment Tonight, as she set her account to private mode, Gomez posted a glimpse at her recent cover story with Billboard and made it very clear that she wasn’t happy with how the interview turned out.

“Never will I let another human guess my words ever again, or invite them in my home,” Selena wrote alongside a screen shot of the recent magazine interview, calling the piece about her “so hurtful.”

“The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things,” the “Wolves” singer then added.

According to the site, Selena posted the angry message to her Instagram Stories on December 5 shortly before deleting it from her account and then setting her Instagram page to private. The actress’s account is still only available to be viewed by those who follow her and not by the general public.

While it’s not clear if Gomez has any plans to switch her Instagram back to public mode anytime soon, Selena’s pretty scathing clap back at the Billboard article appeared to come at a pretty interesting time for the star as she seemed to be pretty complimentary towards the outlet over the past few days.

Selena even shared the cover with her fans on Twitter on December 1 and thanked the music magazine for featuring her as the cover star. She was named by the publication as their “Woman of the Year.”

The tweet, which is still available on her page, shows the “It Ain’t Me” singer posing in a dusky pink gown alongside the title of “Woman of the Year,” while Selena captioned the snap, “Thank you @billboard.”

Gomez also appeared at the magazine’s Women In Music 2017 event last week where she accepted the Woman of the Year award.

For the 130 million social media users who already follow the star, her Instagram account still appears as normal, though those who haven’t yet clicked the follow button will now have to be accepted to view her personal photos.

Gomez’s latest Instagram trouble comes shortly after she and former boyfriend The Weeknd had a little drama of their own on the social media site in late November.

The former couple caused a social media firestorm when they both unfollowed each other, while The Weeknd then threw a whole lot of shade at Selena.

Despite Gomez claiming that things were all good with her ex in the wake of their breakup, the “Starboy” singer deleted all trace of her from his account by removing every single picture of the star he uploaded during their 10-month romance.

The two split earlier this year, shortly after which Selena was spotted out and about with former boyfriend Justin Bieber.