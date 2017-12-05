Brittany Cartwright Dumped Jax Taylor Following Faith Stower Pregnancy Rumors On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Brittany Cartwright reportedly dumped her allegedly unfaithful boyfriend, Jax Taylor, earlier this year after hearing a rumor that suggested Taylor had slept with Faith Stowers and possibly gotten her pregnant.

While Jax Taylor immediately denied the shocking rumor against him, Faith Stowers claimed to James Kennedy that she and Taylor had sex and didn’t use protection during their fling. She also revealed that she hadn’t yet gotten her period at the time the proclamation was made.

“[Brittany Cartwright] found out back in May, and broke up with him,” an insider told Radar Online on December 5. “They were on and off after the scandal.”

As fans will recall, rumors of a split swirled for months in late spring, around the time production began on Vanderpump Rules Season 6. Then, in late summer, around the time their spinoff series Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky began airing, they appeared to be back on and attended a number of events together as they promoted their show.

According to the report, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began living separate lives after the cheating scandal rocked the cast earlier this year, but now, after reconciling, they are reportedly doing their best to work on their relationship and stay together.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began their relationship in 2015 after meeting during a trip to Las Vegas. Since then, they have reportedly been living with one another in West Hollywood as they continue to work together at SUR Restaurant.

As for their future, rumors have swirled on and off in regard to a potential engagement and plans for children. However, with this latest scandal playing out on Vanderpump Rules, it’s hard to say when they will be in a good place and ready to move forward with the next step in their relationship.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

As for a second season of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, nothing has been confirmed quite yet.