Shep Rose Implies Scheana Marie Tried to Hook Up With Him During Break From Robert Valleta

Did Scheana Marie actually try to hook up with Shep Rose during a break in her relationship with Robert Valletta? That’s what Shep, one of Southern Charm’s stars, implied during his appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, after the premieres of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, which Scheana stars in, and his own spin-off, RelationShep.

Scheana’s co-star Stassi Schroeder was Andy’s other guest for the night. During the after-show, a viewer called in and asked Stassi if it’s true that Scheana and actor Robert Valletta have broken up but are still “friends with benefits.” Stassi confirmed that it’s true that Scheana and Robert are “friends with benefits.” When Andy and Shep pressed for more details, Stassi revealed that she and Scheana aren’t the best of friends right now.

“I don’t talk to Scheana on a regular basis.”

That’s when Shep started talking about Scheana. He mentioned their joint Watch What Happens Live appearance in April. According to Shep, Scheana had just broken up with her boyfriend.

“The last time I did this show was with Scheana and I think that she’s lovely and she broke up with her boyfriend…”

When Andy asked Shep if there were any vibes between him and Scheana, Shep revealed that Scheana asked him to come see her. Shep added that while he couldn’t see Scheana, he wanted to.

“When she broke up with her boyfriend, she was like, ‘I’m in Atlanta…I know you’re in Charleston…you should come and say hi,’ and I, I couldn’t do it but um, I would have.”

Shep Rose continued to say that he did not end up doing anything with Scheana Marie, despite thinking highly of her.

“I didn’t do it. I think she’s cool right? But I didn’t do it.”

Asked @bravoandy I could wear the robe from my hotel to #wwhl tonight. He laughed and said. Maybe for the promo. So we compromised. He's cool. ATune in and 11 for me and @scheanamarie on the show tonight live! Good times A post shared by Shep Rose (@relationshep) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

As Shep kept talking, Stassi Schroeder looked shocked and tried to suppress a laugh. Eventually, she just couldn’t hold it in any longer, bending over into her knees laughing with her hands over her mouth. When Andy commented that Stassi was in hysterics, she put her hands up in resignation.

Scheana and Robert Valletta went public with their relationship in February. Days after news of her new relationship broke, Scheana’s ex, Mike Shay, appeared at the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion show. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mike, after filming the reunion show, tweeted that he “closed a big chapter in [his] life.” As viewers saw when the reunion show aired, when Scheana revealed to Mike that she was dating Robert, a mutual friend of theirs, Mike seemed incredulous.

In October, Scheana confirmed to Bravo’s the Daily Dish that she and Robert have broken up. If what Shep just said on Watch What Happens Live is true, Scheana and Robert had broken up once before, in April.

Now that both Scheana Marie and Shep Rose are single, perhaps Sheana will once again extend an invite to Shep, and this time, he’ll accept. Or perhaps Scheana will now stay away from Shep due to his loose lips.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]