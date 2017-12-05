Randy Travis 2012 Naked Arrest Tape Released, Randy Apologizes To Fans

Randy Travis is dealing with the fact that a judge just recently released his 2012 arrest video. In this arrest video, Randy had been drinking and was also naked. Fox News shared the news that this video has been released and that Travis is now speaking out about the video being revealed to the entire world. This was not something that he wanted to happen, but no matter what Randy did he couldn’t keep it from coming out.

He actually requested that the video not be released, but the federal judge denied his request and released it anyway. This happened in 2012 when Randy Travis crashed his 1988 Trans Am west of Tioga, Texas. When the police showed up, Travis was lying in the street and was naked. He ended up being arrested over the incident.

Randy Travis’ rep actually put out a statement explaining why he acted the way he did in the video that came out.

“Randy’s behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character. He suffered a severe concussion and sustained numerous other injuries from the crash. Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening. A man of integrity with a good heart, Randy does not and will never condone these types of actions that distort the true beliefs of Randy Travis and his entire family.”

It was reported that when this arrest went down, Randy Travis was very confused and even threatened the officer’s life. His blood-alcohol level was tested at a 0.21, more than double the legal limit to drive. Randy tried everything he could to keep the video from being released, but it is now public record five years later. It seems like no matter what he did this video was going to come out.

TMZ shared that this video is actually three hours long. As you can see in the video, Randy actually looks pretty bad and when the officer arrested him he put him in the front seat of the car instead of in the back like a normal arrest. Randy has an obvious black eye in the video. They only shared a small portion of the video on their page.

Randy Travis has been through some health issues over the years, but he is doing a lot better now. This is just another bump in the road for the country singer.

This video of Randy Travis is shocking everyone and a lot of people don’t seem to understand the reason the judge decided to release it. For now, Randy seems to be doing a lot better and the fans are happy to hear from him.