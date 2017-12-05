Shannon Beador Divorce Update: ‘RHOC’ Star Wants Full Custody Of Three Daughters?

Shannon Beador and David Beador announced their separation last month and now, they are reportedly in the midst of a nasty divorce.

While the Real Housewives of Orange County star told her fans and followers in November that she and David Beador would remain dedicated to co-parenting with one another, a new report claims Shannon Beador is now requesting full custody of their three daughters.

According to documents obtained by Radar Online on December 4 from the Orange County Superior Court, Shannon Beador filed “dissolution with child” papers on December 1 and requested David Beador’s financial documents be reported.

“Shannon wanted to give David an early Christmas present, so she waited until December to drop the bomb on him,” a Real Housewives of Orange County insider sarcastically explained.

As the outlet explained, Shannon Beador reportedly wants full custody of 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline and is allegedly hoping to take him for everything he has.

Shannon Beador officially announced her separation from David during filming on the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion special. She then released a public statement in regard to her alleged parenting efforts with her estranged husband.

While parting ways with her husband of 17 years wasn’t easy for Shannon Beador, the Radar Online insider said that the longtime reality star has a ton of support in her life from the cast of the show, including her friend Tamra Judge, and other friends. Continuing on, the source made it clear that the people around Beador are thrilled that she’s finally given her cheating husband the boot.

Shannon Beador exposed her husband’s past affair with a younger woman during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, during the 11th season of the show, the couple seemed to put their issues to rest as they participated in a vow renewal ceremony. Unfortunately, by Season 12, Shannon Beador and her husband were once again at odds.

Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, and Meghan King Edmonds are expected to resume filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime next year. A premiere date for Season 13 has not yet been set.