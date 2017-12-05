Pippa Middleton Shows No Sign Of Baby Bump At First Public Engagement Since Wedding, Husband Skips Event

Pippa Middleton appeared in her first public engagement since her wedding. Until now, her followers only caught glimpses of her as she ran errands in her neighborhood in Chelsea, London and were unable to confirm the pregnancy rumors that circled Kate Middleton’s sister. However, in this latest public outing, the fans were able to clearly see that there were no signs of a baby bump for the recently married Middleton.

A couple of months after her wedding, pregnancy rumors began to swirl around Kate Middleton’s younger sister.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” the source said. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

The same source commented that she had to miss some of the bike rides and planned workouts, but that she did not suffer from an intense morning sickness like the Duchess of Cambridge did.

The most recent sighting of the 34-year-old British socialite was inconclusive of whether she was sporting a baby bump as she was sporting “an oversized woolly jumper,” according to Daily Mail. that concealed her midsection.

Today, Pippa Middleton appeared for the first time in a public engagement, which provided an opportunity for her followers to take a close look at her. As she “met young patients at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children,” according to Daily Mail, the ambassador for the British Heart Foundation seemed as slim as ever.

Earlier today BHF Ambassador Pippa Middleton visited young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children's Hospital to hear their stories and support our Christmas campaign to raise over half a million pounds towards research into congenital heart disease. https://t.co/W2wqhqrfOf pic.twitter.com/z4B5xtP2et — BHF (@TheBHF) December 5, 2017

Her husband, James Matthews, was not there by her side.

While Pippa and James do not appear in public together, they have been making news with the renovations they are doing to their Chelsea mansion. From the reports, it looks like they are angering their neighbors for making changes to their house that will take away some of the sunshine from other’s homes.

“We have reviewed the proposed plan, and strongly object to the suggested rear extension,” one neighbor spoke to Daily Mail. “It will completely block the sunlight which currently comes into our kitchen for a limited time in the middle of the day, and generally block the daylight into our kitchen from the adjacent window.”

Pippa Middleton, who was an amateur athlete before her wedding, has not announced that she is planning for more races in the near future.