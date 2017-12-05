Jenelle Evans On David Eason Romance: ‘I’m Out My Mind’

Jenelle Evans has been keeping a low profile since she got married to David Eason. While she filmed the wedding for Teen Mom 2, it sounds like this may have been the last thing she filmed for the show. Jenelle has threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 because of the way she’s being portrayed on the show. She feels that the producers are constantly trying to give her a negative storyline, even though this isn’t always the case. She has compared her dramatic storyline with Chelsea DeBoer, who some viewers feel is a saint. Of course, she and David do argue more than Chelsea and Cole DeBoer.

Many people feel that Jenelle is being controlled by David, as he’s constantly saying or doing things that she may not have done. Jenelle may not have walked off the Teen Mom 2 reunion special this year if it wasn’t for David encouraging her to do so. He told her he was leaving and that she could join him if she wanted to. For months, people have tried to warn Evans about David, but she hasn’t listened. According to a new Instagram post, Jenelle Evans is now sharing some song lyrics and she reveals that she’s out of her mind.

But the lyrics aren’t what fans may have expected. The lyrics reveal that she’s out of her mind in love with him and he’s just as much in love with her. The lyrics end with her explaining that it’s just him and her and they are perfectly happy. It sounds like the “out of my mind” comment was meant as a romantic gesture, not that she was crazy for getting married to him. This seems to be the most stable relationship she has had over the past couple of years. For Jenelle, marrying David is indeed the best thing she’s done, and she feels she finally has a partner in life. While many feel that David is too controlling, it may be something Evans needs. With her past, it may be nice for her to have some structure in her life.

Jenelle Evans may not return to Teen Mom 2 next season. She revealed that she made demands, and it’s possible MTV will listen to her.