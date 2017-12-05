How Savannah Guthrie Is Dealing With Her ‘Dear Friend’ Matt Lauer’s Sex Scandal

A terrible vibe has infiltrated NBC’s Today show since Matt Lauer’s firing for alleged sexual misconduct, and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is devastated because she and Lauer were so close. Since announcing Lauer’s termination on-air last week, Guthrie has not been herself, but according to sources, she is doing her best to stay upbeat and positive on the air.

Savannah Guthrie Has Been “Affected The Most”

An insider at Entertainment Tonight says the 45-year-old was “affected the most” by the news of Lauer’s firing and she is visibly shaken, sad, in deep thought, and preoccupied.

Guthrie and Lauer had co-anchored Today since Ann Curry left in 2012 and became close while hosting the popular news show together every morning. They also hosted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting.

In July, Guthrie celebrated her five-year “Savannahversary” with the show, and Lauer offered her praise while enjoying cake and her favorite milkshake. He told her she makes it look “way too easy,” and she is one of the most well-rounded personalities on the show.

During their five years together, Savannah Guthrie shared many milestones in her life with Lauer, including the birth of her two children. Lauer tweeted his joy and excitement when Guthrie gave birth to her daughter Vale back in 2014.

She also brought Vale and her son Charley to the set this past March to meet her Today show family.

The Downfall Of Matt Lauer

But now the tone has changed after multiple women came forward accusing Lauer of inappropriate sexual misconduct and NBC subsequently fired him after 20 years on the air.

According to a source at Us Weekly, the staff at the Today show knew Lauer was flirty and playful and that he had many relationships over the years, but they always thought everything was consensual. No one knew it went beyond that, and the news came as a surprise to his co-workers.

When the news of Lauer’s firing started to spread throughout Studio 1A in New York City, the mood quickly turned solemn, with an insider saying that the NBC executives treated it as if Lauer had died.

Usually, there are only about 30 people in an editorial meeting. But the day the news broke, over 200 people attended, with the executives keeping everything open and transparent. They also agreed to answer any questions.

According to Time Magazine, Guthrie announced Lauer’s firing during the opening of the Today show last Wednesday.

Joined by Hoda Kotb, Guthrie said that it was a sad morning and asked, “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?”