‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Surprise Engagement For Christmas, But It’s Not Who You Think

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise a surprise engagement just in time for Christmas in LA, but it might not be who you think that’s getting hitched. The obvious answer is that it will be Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), but then again, maybe it’s not them. The three main pairings that could pertain to this GH spoiler is Brooke and Ridge, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and — wait for it — Brooke and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher). The last one might seem a long shot, but read the spoilers, and you may change your mind.

Wyatt and Katie aren’t that serious yet

While B&B fans might like to see Wyatt and Katie get more serious, the truth is, they seem happy where they are right now. They are having fun, imaginative sex, and so far, only Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) know the truth, and those two aren’t talking. The secret is another reason why it likely won’t be a holiday engagement this year for Wyatt and his former stepmother.

They would have to break it to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) first, and fans know he’s got a lot on his mind. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Bill and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are both still obsessing about their tryst. Bill has no time to contemplate who Wyatt is running around with, plus there are other hiccups. Marrying Katie means becoming a stepdad to his little brother, and that’s too weird right now.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge is blindsided when he learns of Thorne's current living arrangement. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/60JIQrMZKh pic.twitter.com/vYTxlWvjHt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 5, 2017

Ridge can’t lock down Brooke

This week, Bold spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Ridge is furious that Thorne moved in with Brooke and will go out of his way to belittle Thorne every chance he gets. Ridge interrupts Thorne’s dinner with Brooke and, at the office, mocks his brother’s new designs that he shares. Later this week, Ridge coerces Brooke into meeting him at the Forrester stream room hoping to make a little romance. This will fall flat, according to spoilers, even though he brings back Hope as a “Hail Mary” pass.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that one of the reasons Brooke walked away from Bill this time is because of his bullying ways, and that’s what Ridge does to Thorne. B&B spoilers predict Brooke tries to make peace between the brothers, but that will fall on deaf ears. Ridge just keeps pushing, pushing, pushing hoping he can harass Brooke into taking him back, but he’s going about this all wrong. Brooke won’t fall back into his arms anytime soon.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thorne reveals to Brooke a secret about what he's been up to while living in Paris. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pwAYmlSmgy pic.twitter.com/xITgWNKvcp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 30, 2017

Thorne and Brooke get another chance

Some B&B fans and bloggers assume that it will be Brooke and Ridge who announce their engagement later this month, but that’s not where this storyline is going. Katherine Kelly Lang revealed in an interview that Brooke and Thorne would get another shot at love. Remember, it was Thorne who broke up with Brooke, not the other way around. He was dealing with a lot of grief in his life and wasn’t ready for her then, but now he is, and he plans to shove Ridge aside to win her.

Thorne will make it clear to Brooke next week that he came back to LA for her and makes a declaration of love. Bold spoilers hint that Brooke will be swept off her feet and falls for the handsome Forrester. It might be that Ridge sees how serious Brooke and Thorne get so fast and might also propose, but she’d be a fool to say yes. Plus, fans have commented on social media about the ongoing chemistry between Ridge and Quinn.

TODAY: Thorne displays his newest endeavor to the delight of Eric and Brooke and to the dismay of Ridge. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jmE4dBXwyz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 5, 2017

Surprise power couple engaged by month’s end

The other part of this Bold spoiler is that is will be a “power couple” who announces their engagement. That could be Katie and Wyatt, but they are still in early stages. It could be Ridge and Brooke, except that Brooke actress Lang already revealed it’s Brooke and Thorne, not her and Ridge. If Ridge does drop to one knee, he should be prepared for rejection. It seems far more likely that the power couple is Brooke and Thorne on the fast track for love.

Thorne came back to Bold and the Beautiful very intense and a changed man. He’s making a beeline for what he wants, and that includes Brooke. While it might seem speedy, Thorne loves Brooke and was sad to annul their last marriage. Plus, Brooke is always spontaneous, so getting engaged right after breaking up with Ridge and divorcing Bill is quite like her. Catch up on the latest B&B spoilers for the week of December 4-8 and the rumors of Taylor’s recast. Check back for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.